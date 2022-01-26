Bride-to-be Mouni Roy keeps her airport look chic in cropped brown pantsuit & Bottega Veneta bag: Yay or Nay?

Hey, there, pantsuit season is here! Although most of us can't face the idea of being back at offices with masks on for hours, the truth is such that the sweet times we've shared with our sweatpants have partially faded now because not everybody WFH. An obvious place to start will always be the best, humble and sophisticated pantsuit, yes the one you'd never imagine passing your workdays without. The two-piece fit has a catchy appeal that can be styled quickly and neatly without having to place one in a minefield.

Since we've established that a pantsuit can absolutely shake up your workwear for good, here's the reference that can be instantly emulated. Mouni Roy's wedding with Suraj Nambiar has been the talk most of us can't get over with. The couple will soon tie the knot and the 36-year-old actress was spotted at the airport yesterday. Her OOTD was just too classy, we can't believe that we're still stuck in that natty phase. Who said blazers look best only when in its standard length? The Gold starlet wore a brown cropped blazer that entailed shoulder pads and double black buttons.

Mouni wore a full-sleeved lapelled number with comfy trousers that looked quite baggy, unlike the straight-fit ones. She rounded out her airport style with Louis Vuitton's runway sneakers coloured in black, gold, and the luxury fashion house's signature hues, tan brown and chocolate brown checkered print. We liked the black sunnies as it goes with her shoes but we don't seem to quite understand the colour choice made with the Bottega Veneta wine-hued shoulder bag. B-town divas like Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora have given their vote to the Jodie bag from the same brand.

