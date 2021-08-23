Brides in Whites: Bollywood celebs who looked breathtaking in white on their wedding day

The quintessential Indian bride is someone who is clad in red, head to toe, either in a lehenga or a saree. Didn't we lay witness to several weddings where the bride danced her way in the colour of love rejoicing and welcoming her married life with her beau? Red is an auspicious colour that women often wear at weddings and festivities. However, with changing times, brides are opting for more unconventional colours. Though pink made the list for a while, we now see new-age brides proudly flaunting white.

Wedding season is all over us. Though Indian weddings prefer wearing brighter shades these B-town brides made a case with their white and ivory choices. Because white prefers to stand out from the crowd. The timeless colour oozes sophistication, elegance, purity along with being every bit stylish. So we have come up with a list of Bolly celebs who decided to give a twist to their bridal wear.

Rhea Kapoor

The younger sister of -Ahuja and the recently married celeb of B-town is none other than Rhea. She has been the talk of the town because of the sartorial choices she made for her wedding. For her big day, she wore an white chanderi saree by none other than Anamika Khanna. It featured heavy embroidery on the pallu, bottom and blouse. She wore a customised pearl veil by Birdhichand Ghyanshamdas. Wearing flats, she decided to keep her makeup very neutral and looked beautiful.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik got hitched to her beau Abhinav Shukla in 2018. Rubina looked resplendent in a white floral lehenga with baby pink and pistachio green gotta patti embroidery. Her entire blouse also had the same work done all over. She draped herself with a floral-embroidered sheer net dupatta. Her bridal outfit was designed by Tamannah Punjabi Kapoor.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar tied the knot to Zaid Darbar last year. Their wedding basically looked like a dream. Both the couple sizzled in their customised outfits. Gauahar donned an ivory-coloured gharara by the Pakistani fashion designer, Shaira Shakira from the label Laam. The kurti was knee-length and was exquisitely decorated with sequins. The jewellery included a diamond-studded maang-tika, jhoomar, statement neck-piece, earrings and polki. The entire look was giving us royal vibes.

Samantha Akkineni

Since Samantha is a Christian, she had a Christian wedding ceremony followed by a Hindu one. For her dream wedding to Naga Chaitanya, she wore a fairy-tale off-shoulder gown by her best friend, Kresha Bajaj. Her makeup was kept subtle and she only accessorised with a pearl necklace and diamond earrings.

Natasha Dalal

Fashion designer Natasha Dalal chose to wear something unique from her label. She was seen adorned in a gorgeous ivory lehenga decked up with green stone jewellery. Her diamond necklace was paired with a matching maang-tika and earrings. She opted for a white chooda and silver kaleera. Since less is more, her minimalist makeup won hearts as she officially became Mrs. Dhawan.

So whose look did you love most? Don't forget to tell us.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit’s earrings are all you need to keep your accessory game ultra glam and strong