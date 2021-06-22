Bring the Indie Kid aesthetic into your wardrobe this season feat Ananya Panday

Stay in vogue but go a little retro by bringing in the indie kid aesthetic into your fashion picks just like our millennial girl, Ananya Panday does.

The aesthetics are way too famous these days and have become a major part of our lives. From our food to our home decor to our instagram feed, it’s all got to look as aesthetic as possible. One of the famous aesthetics in fashion has been the indie kid aesthetic. It is based on individuality and independence. Indie Kid is a bright, colourful style usually involving oversized jeans, large hoodies, and small shirts. The aesthetic rose to fame again through the app TikTok and centers around bright colours, 2000’s style fashion, and a skater lifestyle. So if you are a fashion-lover who is into this aesthetic, then we have our very own, Ananya Panday to help you out with a few fashion picks so that you can indulge in the Indie Kid aesthetic trend!

Hair Clips

Keeping your hair tucked away and out of your face is a major part of the indie kid aesthetic. Since this aesthetic is primarily Gen z, it is all about middle parts, and hair held back together with cutesy, mismatched hair clips. Anything with an artsy look like pearls, smileys, marble-like texture, and crystals is very on point. Ananya looks as fresh as a daisy as she is seen posing in a tube top and smiley denims layered with a sheer smiley jacket with her hair middle-parted using funky clips.

Bucket Hat

Cute bucket hats have recently come back into the fashion world and it's harmless to say that they are raging. From celebs to models, everyone’s got a bucket hat. No indie kid look is truly complete without a bucket hat. They were a huge fashion trend in the early 2000’s and now they have come back with their own modern twist. So add them to your wardrobe and jump onto the bandwagon! Ananya is smiling wide as she is seen sporting a denim bucket hat with an oversized boyfriend t-shirt.

Crop Top

Crop tops have become a major wardrobe essential and every fashion lover needs to own them. There are hardly any outfits that we see these days that do not feature a crop top. For all of you who did not know, t-shirt crop tops are a major part of the indie kid aesthetic. Crop tops were a major trend in the 2000s and are still worn in the same way. This piece of clothing has only evolved since, giving us a chance to experiment and have a whole lot of fun with it! Ananya Panday dolled up in a baby tee with a cute baby devil printed on it. The actress had paired the tee with classic blue denims that one can never go wrong with.

Boyfriend Jeans

The t-shirt crop tops and wide neck tops are usually paired with boyfriend jeans to match the indie kid aesthetic. The boyfriend jeans trend has been around for a while now and it looks like it's here to stay. We can now officially say goodbye to skinny jeans and hello to these much more comfortable and stylish pairs of bottoms. These flattering and fun bottoms have made a major comeback for everyday wear, evening wear, and even for work wear. Ananya styled her boyfriend jeans with a lime green top and chunky sneakers.

Tennis Skirt

Remember the skirts that were a part of your school uniform and you absolutely dreaded wearing them? Well, they are back in fashion! This aesthetic takes tennis skirts that you would be familiar with from school, and makes them super fun to wear! You can pair these cute skirts with oversized sweaters, vests and layers. Ananya looked super adorable as she stepped out in a blue denim skirt teamed with a lavender t-shirt and sneakers.

Retro Sunglasses

No aesthetic is complete without a pair of some vintage sunnies that never go out of style. Add the perfect finishing touch to your crop top and flared bottoms, or to your oversized sweater and tennis skirts, with some sunglasses. Round or rectangular sunglasses inspired from the 2000’s, that were tacky for a little but are fashionable again! Ananya is seen soaking in the sun in a one-shouldered crop top and midi skirt with a thigh-high slit that she paired with some retro sunnies. She also added an extra touch of glam with huge hoops and a layered necklace.

Chunky Sneakers

Name a better choice in footwear than a comfortable pair of chunky sneakers that can uplift your entire look. I will wait. Well, chunky sneakers are something that every fashionista and amateur has in their wardrobes these days. They literally match with every outfit and magnify each look effortlessly. They have been around for a while now and it seems like the indie kids have embraced them too. Ananya is seen comfortably lounging and enjoying the golden hour wearing a pair of chunky sneakers.

