Brit Awards 2020: Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Harry Styles and all the BEST DRESSED celebs who owned the red carpet

Last night’s Brit Awards was a star studded affair and some major eclectic sartorial choices got thrown our way. Check it out!

The award season offers us some brilliant red carpet moments and hence celeb arrivals become as important as the actual award ceremony. With the Grammys red carpet brimming with stunning sartorial choices, last night the Brit Awards too gave us some major fashion inspiration. From Lizzo showing up with a delish chocolate bar to Harry Styles opting for a string of pearls around his neck, the Brit Awards 2020 were a star studded affair. The red carpet was also graced by celebs such as Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding, Hailee Steinfeld, Billie Eilish and so on.

Lizzo

For last night’s Brit Awards, the ‘Juice’ singer showed up in a chocolate bar inspired ensemble by Moschino. The cocoa-hued gown featured an asymmetrical bodice with complete ruching and a flared hemline. The gown also featured Hershey’s graphic print. Lizzo paired her dress with a crystal encrusted, chocolate bar shaped clutch. The diva topped off her look with a pair of golden hoops and numerous rings. For her glam, she opted for a chocolate hued lip colour and neutral makeup. Lizzo also wore an ultra-glam towered hairdo and 90’s inspired tendrils to frame her face.

Billie Eilish

The ‘No Time To Die’ singer wore head to toe Burberry for last night’s Brit Awards 2020. She pulled on a pair of beige jogger pants and paired it with an oversized beige tee with golden detailings. She layered her out with a beige trench coat which was embellished with golden buttons and chains. The trench coat also featured a transparent hood and the blue-blooded brand’s authentic checkered lining. Eilish also slipped on a pair of tartan calf-length socks and beige shoes. Billie Eilish took the Burberry fever to a whole new level with tartan nails.

Harry Styles

The singer lived up to his reputation as a fashion figure as he donned a 70’s inspired burgundy tuxedo. He paired his powder blue shirt with a lilac sweater and painted his nails lilac to match his sweater. He topped off her look with a string of pearls around his neck. Styles also slipped on a pair of white socks with quirky cut out shoes. He rocked a scruffy beard and ‘just got out of the bed’ hair.

Ellie Goulding

The singer/songwriter opted for a glittery cut out number by Koche for last night's Brit Awards. She showed some skin in a colourful patchwork dress and paired it with simple black heels. The gown featured an asymmetrical neckline and hemline. For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup and a nude lip hue. She pulled back her hair in a messy ponytail and loose, wavy tendrils framed her face.

Hailee Steinfeld

The stunner showed up at the Brit Awards in a sheer deep blue floor length gown. The gown featured all over velvet floral patchwork. She kept her look fuzz-free and paired it with a delicate bracelet and dainty earrings. She opted for a choker made of the same fabric as her gown. For her glam look, she parted her sleek brown locks and wore neutral makeup.

Who according to you was the best dressed celeb at last night’s Brit Awards? Comment below and let us know.

