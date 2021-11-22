BTS members suit up in timeless and boxy Louis Vuitton pantsuits in shades of black and grey at the AMAs 2021

Korean boy band BTS took home three awards at the American Music Awards 2021 held last night. The band has fast become one of the most sought-after boy bands in the world and their latest hit single Butter has already broken multiple records. They also performed with Coldplay on My Universe and set the stage on fire!

The boys, Jungkook, V, Park Ji-min, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope who are known for their sharp sense of style coordinated for their red carpet look. They looked refined in suits from Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2022 collection in different shades of black and grey. The group has slowly shifted to a more minimal and clean look in the past year and their outfits from last night did full justice, ensuring each of them looked sleek on the red carpet.

BTS fans quickly noticed their ode to Korean culture in the band's latest look. All of their suits, apart from Jin and RM's suits, featured a Hanbok-style tie at the waist of their blazers. The style is known for its knotted shape with long tails that was seen on V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope's outfits.

The band of boys also alternated their outfits with their shoes, mostly going for comfortable chunky sneakers and dressy loafers to accessorise their outfits. And while most of them stuck to classic black or white shirts beneath their Louis Vuitton suits, Jimin and J-Hope added pops of colour in the form of pink and blue shirts beneath.

The boy band took home awards for all the three categories they were nominated in, first being Favourite Pop Duo or Group, followed by Favourite Pop Song for Butter and Artist of the year!

The boys picked out buttery yellow outfits for their performance of Butter on stage and even busted out their dance moves as they closed the awards show for the night. All-in-all, it was a big night for BTS and ARMY and it's only safe to say that the boys did full justice to their dapper outfits both on and off the stage.

