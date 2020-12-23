Bye Bye 2020: 5 Times Deepika Padukone proved she was the QUEEN of street style looks this year 

While we barely stepped out of our pyjamas all year, Deepika Padukone didn't let the pandemic stop her from putting on a show of all her street style outfits! Take a look at our top favourite looks.

We have all seen better years than 2020, to be honest. We spent most of our time holed up at home during the pandemic but celebrities still managed to put their most stylish foot forward during this time. who commenced shooting for her next film was seen out and about multiple times, keeping it casual but still looking very chic, giving us all new street style inspiration! Here are five times the actress left us speechless with her casual outfits we can't wait to replicate!

When leaving Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport in a head-to-toe neon green look that was quite unusual for the actress who usually opts for neutral tones. She paired a loose full-sleeve tunic with a pair of matching pants that were cropped at her ankle. To add a neon blast, she opted for a simple bright neon pink sling bag and completed her look with white sneakers.

While she stayed close to the Gateway of India, Deepika stepped in and out of her hotel often to head to Alibaug to shoot with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. To beat the early morning chill, DP picked out a black sweatsuit and kept comfortable with a pair of white keds and a face mask that matched her off duty look.

For her next look, DP sported one of her favourite trends - the knotted ganji! She paired her go-to white ganji with a pair of black jogger pants and her favourite white sneakers. Hair in a bun and glam from her shoot completed Deepika's look.

As we said, the Chhapaak actress is a fan of her basic outfits and neutral shades. She kept it classy with a simple black bodysuit that she paired with flared jeans. White sneakers, a black mask and her hair pulled back, was all things chic!

One of the most fuss-free looks of Padukone was her final look that is our current favourite. Instead of knotting up her ganji, she tucked it into a pair of distressed denim shorts this time around, making for the perfect outfit to beat the heat in! Her go-to white sneakers and white face mask were all she needed to complete this easy and fuss-free off duty look.

Which of Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

