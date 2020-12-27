Bye Bye 2020: Ananya Panday to Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: Here are all the trends to look out for in 2021

Looking for the right things to invest your money in 2020? We have just the list you are looking for.

This year has been quite the dud especially when it comes to fashion and beauty. With celebrities staying at home and making pyjamas their best friend, there were not a lot of trends that changed with the change in season. However, even while sitting at home and doing the bare minimum, a lot of celebrities set the tone right for 2021. These little efforts can easily turn into huge trends of the coming year.

Here are the top 5 trends to watch out for in 2021:

Coral glow

While makeup does make you look good, this year has made us all realise that less is more and even a hint of colour can make you look fabulous. Be it Ananya Panday or , celebs have made the most of this makeup look. To recreate it, all you need is a lip and cheek tint and it will give you a healthy flush of colour in no time. This glam look is definitely going to big next year!

Ultra-baggy jeans

While mom and boyfriend jeans have been in trend for a while now, things have elevated in the lockdown and be it global supermodels or actresses close to home, ultra baggy jeans are the new cool. Again, this year has shown us that comfort is key even when it comes to looking your fashionable best!

Oversized shoulders

Gone are days of cinching the waist, this year is about hiding your quarantine weight in baggy denims and oversized blazer jackets. While oversized outfits have been frowned upon in the past, they are the chicest new way to look stylish. Oversized blazers and padded shoulders on all kinds of outfits will be the next big thing!

Face masks

This pandemic has been a curse for the fashion industry and the world in general. However, we’ve found a new accessory amid it all (I know it doesn’t count as an accessory but a necessity, but we’re looking at the bright side!) In the past few months, we’ve seen people stepping out with various kinds of masks and to be honest, it’s an added opportunity to amp up your look next year!

Sneakers and boots over heels

We know that heels add a level of poise to any look but when it comes to the IT trends of 2021, it is definitely going be dictated by comfort. Sneakers are the best way to add a sporty touch to any look without taking away much from the outfit. Make sure to invest in the right pieces that are versatile and go with any and everything.

