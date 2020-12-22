Bye Bye 2020: Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: BEST street style moments from the year gone by

While we didn't get to see as many street style looks as we'd like to, the ones we saw made us want to recreate them in our own ways. Take a look at our favourite street style picks from the year gone by.

We're at the fag end of the year that we spent holed up at home. Thanks to the pandemic, we didn't get to complete most of our to-do lists, travel or even eat outside. Celebrities too took the opportunity to stay home, but have resumed work now. While going out and about, they somehow always manage to look stylish and we have been taking style notes from them. With a drastically low set of looks this time around, we've still managed to find some of the stylish looks we're crushing over and can't wait to recreate. Take a look!

Tara Sutaria

The actress who is barely two films old has an impeccable sense of style and fashion. She picked out a simple white strapless tube top that she paired with a pair of oversized grey slacks and chunky white sneakers. Her hair blow dried to perfection and a simple slinky silver necklace completed her look.

Kiara Advani

Heading out of a salon, Kiara Advani was spotted wearing a pair of orange loose pants. She paired this with a simple white cut sleeve tank top and chunky white sneakers. A silver bag, blow dried hair and a black face mask completed her look.



While out shooting for her upcoming film with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, she picked out a comfortable yet stylish off duty look. She picked out a simple tank top that she tucked into a pair of distressed denim shorts. White chunky sneakers and her hair pulled back, complete with a white mask completed her look.

Ananya Panday

For the promotions of Khaali Peeli, Annaya picked out a pair of camo print pants that she wore with a simple black bralette with a plunging neckline. A colour pair of chunky sneakers and a black mask completed her look.



At the airport, Alia Bhatt picked out an olive green look. Loose pants that she wore with a graphic printed crop top and a dual-toned jacket paired over this. A green face mask and white sneakers completed her look.



While running errands and meeting up with friends, Malaika put on a fabulous look in a simple crisp white shirt that she wore as a dress. She paired this with a pair of brown boots and a snakeskin bag. Stacked up necklaces and a face mask completed her stylish look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Soon after announcing her second pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out a simple cotton co-ord set in an indigo blue shade. She looked comfortable yet stylish as she paired it with simple neutral-tone pumps and a simple gold necklace and a face mask to keep her safe.

Which actress' street style look would you want to steal? Comment below and let us know.

