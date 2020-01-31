Calvin Klein CALLED OUT for featuring their take on the signature Christian Dior book tote; Find out more

Famous Instagram account, Diet Prada calls out Calvin Klein for featuring their take on the signature and very famous Christian Dior book tote. Find out more

Whether you believe it or not, fashion has become an integral part of everyone’s life and there’s no denying that! It is one of the biggest industries with luxury labels sitting at the top of the pyramid. From Chanel to Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and many more setting new trends every coming season.

Since these labels and fashion houses have been at the top makes it easier for them to create their mark on the fashion industry. From iconic monograms by Gucci to the easily recognisable logo of Chanel to even history-making jungle print by Versace, the luxury fashion houses have been responsible for setting some major trends along with their envy-worthy signature looks.

While they have been responsible for creating some of the most iconic and different trends, there often comes a time when other brands try to join the bandwagon and create something similar. This time around it proved to be no different as the Instagram account, Diet Prada who is famous to call out copies and plagiarism called out the American Fashion House, Calvin Klein. In a post shared on Thursday, the photo shows a side-by-side comparison of how Calvin Klein’s Spring Summer 2020 collection features a monogrammed tote that is very similar to Dior’s signature book tote. While calling out the brand, Diet Prada captioned the post, ‘This morning, the American no-longer-luxury brand’s SS20 lookbook hit our inbox. Ironically, it boasts a “fresh, innovative take... rooted in true CALVIN KLEIN DNA”, all the while featuring their take on Dior ‘s signature oblique book tote. Dieters, would you cop?’

What are your thoughts about it? Do you think that the bags are similar? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More