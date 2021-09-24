Camila Cabello looked ravishing in her red ensemble by Elie Saab: Yay or Nay?

Camila Cabello is an amazing singer and now a rising actor as well. With her debut in the movie Cinderella, the Cuban-American singer has set her foot in Hollywood. She is all up for more movies after this successful role. The actress also said that she has grown to love fashion and style over the past year.

Camila was seen at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021, and she looked stunning. Camila has stolen our hearts with her beautiful voice but now she is amazing us with her fashion. Recently, she slayed the red carpet with Shawn Mendes at the MTV VMAs and the Met Gala 2021. The singer-cum-actress made heads turn with her red carpet looks, now once again, she is here to rock it off.

The 24-year-old actress donned a red hot mini dress by Elie Saab as she posed at the award show. The dress was from their Spring 2019 Haute Couture collection. She definitely looked like a ball of fire. The one-shoulder ruffle dress featured a bodycon fit and a belt at the waist accenting her toned legs and hourglass figure. Camila paired her red Femme LA stilettos and accessorized them with some jewellery by Grace Lee and KATKIM.

She went all glam with her makeup, contoured face and red lips. Camila's centre-parted sleek straight hair was pulled back, and she looked flaming hot in the whole look. Her all red monochrome look left her fans gasping.

We all loved how she made a powerful classy appearance at the award show. What do you guys think?

