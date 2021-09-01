Camila Cabello in an Oscar de la Renta gown looked like the brightest star in the night sky; Yay or Nay?

Going to a party? Here’s where the dream of looking your absolute best can start. Gowns are an unfailing attire that follows the route that is powered by glam. Keep it contemporary yet the one that impresses your soul while it entices many hearts. So, it’s a win-win result. Need an inspo that's pretty offbeat? Courtesy: Singer Camila Cabello.

It’s safe to say Los Angeles was all lit last night and the Premiere of Cinderella, an Amazon Prime Original film made it possible. With Camila Cabello showing that a singer gets to be an actress as well, her first-ever debut into the realm of Cinema was celebrated in style. We mean a gown that skipped many heartbeats and may have led to a traffic commotion with ambulances being inundated at the location. Looking like a modern-day real-life Cinderella, the stunner looked every bit of a mesmerising star in an Oscar de la Renta backless gown that featured a sheer bodice that gleamed bright with crystals that were woven in floral patterns. From the waist, flowed the black taffeta asymmetrical skirt that first made for a puffy mini skirt and ended with a trail that settled on the floor with tulle peaking out.

The halter-neck ensemble was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn who made a top-notch choice with thigh-high black boots and Kavant & Sharat Jewelery’s intertwined earrings. A clutch and rings were used to lock the look. Never no room for boring makeup, was this look that created magic with matte skin, winged eyeliner, peach blush, and glossy pout. But, bonus points go to the gelled hair that was tied down to a sleek ponytail with tendrils twisted to form a compelling look.

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

