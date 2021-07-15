Can’t get enough of hoop earrings? Here are 5 varieties of the accessory to stay ahead of trends

The circular ear ringings are a huge hit around the world and it's a shame if you still don’t own one.

Jewellery lovers and historians will surely know the fact that the millennial favourite hoop earrings have been in vogue for ages. The Minoan civilization stands as proof where the monuments and sculptures show humans wearing circular jewellery in all sizes adorning their earlobes. Today hoop earrings are a huge hit and are one of the most common accessories that gel well with an everyday casual look to red carpet dramatic looks too. Here are 5 types of hoop earrings under USD 25 for you to shop and stay ahead of trends.

Gretchen Hoop Earrings

Minimal style and bold golden metal hoop finish the beauty of these classic hoop earrings. It's an easy choice to keep your OTTD in focus without stealing much attention away from your face.

Price: 20 USD

Medium Hoop Earrings

The thin structure and shiny polished finish make it a lightweight chic accessory that you can style up with everyday casual outfits.

Price: 18 USD

Rectangle Hoop Earrings

A little different from the circular hoops, this tapered rectangular design suits well for people with square and rectangular face types. Its minimal style creates a high fashion statement.

Price: 25 USD

Baublebar Earrings

If you love the hoops but always felt that something is missing in its simplicity, this bubbled up design can fill that gap. It's stylish, trendy and stunning in all ways.

Price: 24 USD

Split Hoop Earrings

The overlapping design makes an artistic impact and creates a visual elegance. These gleaming statement earrings are sure to stand out and cast a picture-perfect look.

Price: 15 USD

You can count on hoop earrings to keep your style game trendy and fashionable always.

