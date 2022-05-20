Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gaurav Gupta's gown sparkled all glam on Day 3

Is fashion drama the new It-word? Well, this doesn't true with that of Gaurav Gupta. He always brought it forward with much excellence. Today officially marked Day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival and with each passing day, we're all turning out to be suckers for colour and oomph. Well, with our Indian divas owning every look, our everyday battle of finding fabulous fits has now come to an end. Hey glam season, here we come.

For those in favour of gowns, stay here. Details will soon become your favourite word. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to the same red carpet as she did since 2002 and this year, she's making us sing praises to colours, flowers and floral. Yesterday was her first day at the red jamboree, she brought plentiful style notes first in a Maison Valentino all pink pantsuit look and next the Dolce & Gabbana gown with colourful flower accents. Some saw a hit, some refused to wax poetic. Nonetheless, her queen behaviour didn't tone down.

The Jeans actress kickstarted today on a sparkly luxe note. Everything styled by Aastha Sharma, the gorgeous star was decked up in Dolce & Gabbana again. Her bodycon gown had shimmer and embellishments doing all the talking along with a satin jacket.

And soon we saw another look dropped fresh and spectacular. The mother-of-one wore a Gaurav Gupta couture. Known for his statement sculptures and utterly modern aesthetics, we saw it again and yes, we fell in love again. This pastel blend of purple and pink, was truly futuristic in every way possible from the embroidered sequins, beads to the carpet-sweeping train and that dramatic fan-sculpting detail at the back made her indeed the show-stopper that she is.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress is keeping her accessory game low-key and yet on-fleek. She's also letting her outfits grab the spotlight, a great styling move done here. Aishwarya's look was complemented with studded earrings. A black winged eyeliner, eyelash falsies were spotted and so was a glossy pink pout while her skin stayed matte. Her hair was brushed and styled into a side partition accentuated with waves. Pretty, pretty!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Katherine Langford: A roundup of celebs who served fancy looks on Day 1