Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Maison Valentino pantsuit and Dolce & Gabbana gown goes all-out chic

Fashion is back in full force and we're elated to see the glam and glow again. Celebrities are living up to it and guess who made a return yesterday? The one who knows how to frequent and look fly always, she made it to the French town clad an in a Falguni Shane Peacock blazer and all things black. Since 2022 the Jodhaa Akbar actress has been owning to her looks on the same red carpet and this year on Day 2 she tapped into summer fashion.

On the day of her arrival, there were pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doing fake rounds that claimed to be her very first look of the year at the Film Festival. True to our disappointment, we learned it was from one of her old photoshoots. But, the wait for worth it because we had a hot pink pantsuit waiting for us. Aaradhya Bachchan's mother dearest, was styled by Aastha Sharma in collaboration with Mohit Rai. The starlet's head-to-toe Maison Valentino look consisted of a shirt over which a double-breasted blazer with flowy fabric attached to the lapels was placed.

The hue screamed bright every second, ah, waste no time but zoom into how perfection was put together here with trousers and matching platform pointed-toe pumps. Minimal accessories were made into the list with studded earrings and rings. The Devdas actress' sleek hair was styled into a middle partition and her makeup was way too subtle. Glossy pink lips, an eyeliner, mascara-clad eyelashes, and a neutral-toned blush.

And, then, we got a pretty glimpse of a garden brimmful of colourful flowers. The Enthiran starlet graced the carpet like a queen in a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana satin gown that consisted of a corset and floral accents both on her shoulder that made for a sleeve and the body of the dress. The 48-year-old rocked her graceful look with circular mini drop earrings and rings. As for makeup, it had a winged black eyeliner, a pink pout with a satin finish, and matte skin. Her hair was again all sleek with a middle partition but in a slightly puffed-up manner.

