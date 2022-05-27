Cannes 2022: Bella Hadid's parade in vintage dresses define max monochrome love

Fashion and film fans are going wild with the Cannes Film Festival calling it an end tomorrow. We've had quite the busy ten days with the celebrity looks that poured in rampantly. Stars and their fashion advocates were seriously onto the business of slaying in colours, monochrome on certain days, and plentiful dresses. Through these glamorous innings, we slipped into a frenzy for vintage fashion and these stay unbeatably timeless and flattering. If you've glanced at the most stellar ones, we're certain Bella Hadid's spellbinding dresses didn't miss your attention.

A throwback to 2021 Cannes will remind you what made the supermodel a sight to remember. Her Schiaparelli black bodycon gown teamed with the avant-garde gold necklace was big. It made the news so loud and shined for all good reasons.

Fast forward to 2022, The Hadid girl returned but her looks were all about history-making details. What's old was seen in all of its gorgeous and majestic ways and isn't this what fashion should be all about?

Take a look at Bella Hadid's vintage monochrome dresses that were every bit out-of-the-world on the iconic red carpet.

The day she arrived at the French Riviera, the girl chose the Versace route both in black as the theme from AM to PM. Styled by Law Roach, for the screening of The Innocent (L'Innocent), the 25-year-old donned an off-shoulder gown designed by the late Gianni Versace in 1987. This vintage full-length attire had a ruched bodice and from the waist was an attached skirt made in velvet which opened further as a flare in peplum-style from the knee. Attached was another note-worthy detail, a silk fabric cinched at the waist and wrapped in a dramatic fold to create a bow at the back. Her first look was accessorised with pointed-toe pumps, Chopard drop earrings, and rings. Bella's hair was styled as a sleek braided bun with tendrils left and her black cat eyeliner stood out.

Thoughts? Makes for a chic catch! For the dinner hosted by Chopard, she rocked a body-hugging dress from the good glam days of 2001. The full-sleeved ensemble was from the luxury brand's fall ready-to-wear collection. It left her midriff bare, the plunging neckline and waist cut-outs were a fine example of oomph that was served right. It also had a brown leather detail that framed her waist. With sparkling earrings for accessories, a sleek hairdo, rings, a neutral-toned pout, and a sharp feline flick, Bella's look was signed off.

White and black to eternity! She returned to the timeless classic combo with a Chanel gown from 1986 that hails from Karl Lagerfeld's creative archives made for the luxe fashion house. The strapless ensemble had a velvet bodice which had a pretty detail for a white rose, detachable puffed sleeves with stripes same as seen on the flared full-length. Her ultra-dewy makeup, sleek and gelled ponytail secured with a white bow was complemented with a lustrous and regal necklace.

The old-world charm that still is so strong. Bodycon dresses are legendary, still making jaw-dropping waves. Bella Hadid's very dreamy graceful look in Gucci's AW' 96 creation has its origin to do with Tom Ford. She wore this to the premiere of Hirokazu Kore-EDA's Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles). This column dress with a scooped neckline, full sleeves and a side cut-out detail spiced up with a gold chain link accessory looked lovely. Untied hair, strappy flats, mini earrings, and dewy makeup won her vote.









Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

