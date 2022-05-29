Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ruffle saree & a pearl collar calls it a glam wrap

What's been the hottest news of the week? It can be only one thing: the 75th Cannes Film Festival has been signed off. Non-fashion lovers say it's all about the movies, we fashion obsessives say, it's also about jaw-dropping fashion moments. Both the start and the end have been glorious and we enjoyed the times we've browsed to the fullest because the inspiration came in colours, monochrome, vintage fashion, desi style, and avant-garde gowns. Deepika Padukone as a jury member has proved that her style has been the best in the game and could you how many proofs are too many?

The count seems to be infinite and how did the starlet sign off the event, you ask? Oh, it was a solid definition of regality. Shaleena Nathani swore by an alluring look again as she styled the Bajirao Mastani actress in a custom-made Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chiffon saree. Where there is a saree, be sure it's always a bang-on choice made. Deepika's off-white saree is the one for the summer season, as drama and unconventional aesthetics are a must as you go hopping from weddings, baby showers to cocktail nights and beyond.

This statement-soaked desi attire featured pleated ruffles curated in organza attached to the borders which also extended as a trail. This was teamed with a strapless blouse which was embellished with heavenly details of pearls, crystals, and silver sequins. The Victorian-inspired fashion continues to thrive, ask a fashion-savvy person and you'll know offbeat collars look lovely. A hand-embroidered statement pearl collar with a high neck completed her look.

When your ensemble knows how to shine, keep your accessories minimal and easy on the eyes as these circular heavily-studded earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. Deepika Padukone's glam look was topped off with a sleek hairdo that had a knotted low bun, super highlighted makeup, neutral-toned matte lipstick, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a deep-toned eyeshadow.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's eyeliner looks are everything bold and beautiful; Here's proof