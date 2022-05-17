Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone aces another Sabyasachi look in a sequin striped saree & jewellery; Yay or Nay?

It's a Deepika Day in Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensembles! Once the It-girl of fashion, forever one. Here's us declaring it big because the French Riviera has our star shining bright since yesterday. While it was the day of Louis Vuitton when she said touchdown and took another super chic look to dine with the entire jury crew of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Where's the lie when we told you Deepika Padukone takes magic along? If you were to ask her today, what's better than one ensemble? She'd reply two.

Earlier today she rocked a natty summer look in a Mysore silk flower printed shirt coupled with a bandana and green flared trousers. Barely with a few hours difference, our screens looked lit up again. She sizzled in the Calcutta-based designer's saree. Yes, our desi roots made it to the beautiful and esteemed red-carpet venue. While she flaunts it all gorgeous, we're here to rave about it all.

There was vintage elegance seen in her attire. Weddings are just happening everywhere under the sun and there's nothing that could define hit max than a sequin saree as you head to the reception. Stand out, be the fashion queen after all what's not to love about dressing up?

Shaleena Nathani styled her up in a Bengal Tiger couture saree. It's from the Aakash Tara collection that applauds and waxes poetic about heritage Indian crafts and techniques. The sequins are placed beautifully and so royally in a striped pattern. All block-printed and hand-embroidered, this medley of gold and black came together and looked complete with the strapless blouse.

It was as luxe a look can get. You see when you wear something, you make heads turn or that's a miss! But, here's the girl who leads the way and so the 36-year-old had majestic statement jewellery such as the headband that had the Art Nouveau detailing, rings stacked, and chandelier earrings that leaned onto the art deco gaze.

Beauty sure lies in the eyes of the beholder and the one who knows to enhance someone's eyes. Celebrity Makeup Artist Sandhya Shekar got to work again and this time it was as loud as you'd probably imagine. The elevated version of a fox eye look. It's not the first time that Deepika has let her eyes do the talking but this time around, she had us stunned. Her lips stuck to a subtle tone to ensure the limelight belonged to her eyes.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

