Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A roundup of celebs who aced Day 2 of glam in style

2022 is undoubtedly the year of glamour. Everything looks like a megawatt fashion moment and no, we'll never complain. Celebrities are doing what they're no stranger to, parading on with chic ensembles. Are you keeping track of what's happening on the Cannes red carpet? We've stepped into Day 3 of the Film Festival already and yes our favourites have garnered our hearts again. Just in case a scoop was due, here's the fashion loyalist in us bringing to you a lowdown of the best looks exhibited by leading stars yesterday.

Deepika Padukone

Whether you're a pro-trend-chaser or not, for the love of dressing up to work meetings, allow a pantsuit to rule. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the jury member rocked a monotone ArdAzAei black pantsuit. The peplum-style blazer was teamed with trousers and Cartier's opulent diamond jewellery with panther faces. Black and red, now that's love!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Fabulous fashion has returned. The Bride and Prejudice actress dialled up her summer style in two looks on Day 2. Look who gave a vote to a pantsuit, now you know what's hot right now. Turns out, that bright is the way ahead as the mother-of-one went monochrome with a Maison Valentino head-to-toe look. Styled by Aastha Sharma in collaboration with Mohit Rai, it is comprised of an oversized double-breasted blazer, trousers, platform pumps, and accessories such as studded earrings and rings.

Floral is in full bloom and may your style stay faithful to that. The Devdas starlet rocked a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana satin gown that consisted of a corset and floral accents. The 48-year-old kept it elegant with circular mini drop earrings and rings.

Pooja Hegde

Certain things look the best together. Now, that's the kind of hook-up anybody would swoon over. The Beast actress is being the fashionista she in dresses and we're here to put the hassle of dressing up this season behind. As cinch and regal as it can get, Akshay Tyagi styled her up in Honayda's strapless mini-dress followed by a floor-sweeping cape that had a gorgeous train. Those colourful prints speak of Afghan charm as the designer claims. It was further perfected with Misho's tidal hoops and Christian Louboutin's pumps.

Flattered much? Who wouldn't be with feathers everywhere? The 31-year-old dolled up in Maison Geyanna Youness' strapless gown. It was a mere show of prettiness as it also had glitz on with colourful sequins placed on the bodice of this pastel pink number. Accessorised with tasseled earrings, she looked heavenly!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Off to Thailand at the moment, the Baahubali: The Beginning actress has left inspiration behind for us to gaze at. Two of her latest outfits include an Amit Aggarwal Plisse draped saree that mimicked the look of a gown. This colourful striped hand-embroidered number had a pallu and also made for a deep neckline. The 32-year-old was styled by Shaleena Nathani and assisted by Simran Kumar.

Next in line was a risqué bodycon sequin black gown. The Yanina Couture number was matched with a sheer organza cape with a train. She rocked this like a spiffy slayer with ankle-strap stilettos and statement earrings.

Hina Khan

Cannes asked for some red and she painted it so good. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame was styled by Sayali Vidya in Rami Al Ali Official's pleated strapless gown that consisted of a ruched bodice. Her day's look was wrapped up with Joolry's purple drop earrings.

Jennifer Connolly

Some silver, some black! Now that's on-fleek! The Blood Diamond star was styled by Leslie Fremar in Louis Vuitton's off-shoulder gown. It also had a train behind it. Her look was kept majestic with two rings. No other accessory to steal its thunder.

Tom Cruise

Cruising in our hearts forever, the Top Gun: Maverick star showed up in a classic black and white tuxedo. The 59-year-old looked suave as his blazer had satin lapels, a bow, and glossy Oxford shoes.





Which celebrity's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

