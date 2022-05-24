Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai to Emily Ratajkowski; Divas who looked glorious in black dresses

What's the most guessable attribute of a black dress? A power move shall be made. Blessed to contribute to the explosion of tantalizing and edgy style statements, this hue belongs to both history and now. One of the most fashionable red carpets saw black ensembles in its super high spirits. Courtesy of our Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities who brought sass and sultry fashion to the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The colours of the season were spotted too but it's always the classic that grabs the center spot in our hearts. And, as black dresses came through strong and luxe, let's get set to wear these this summer at all parties.

Deepika Padukone

What do you do when you see a sequin gown? Marvel at it and the call-to-action is to snag one. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the 83 actress is going all-out as a jury member style-wise. She's on a spiffy streak with black ensembles and this custom-made Louis Vuitton strappy gown decked with embellishments is what love is made up of. Deepika rocked it with studded drop earrings and rings. The smoke show in her eyes looks spot-on and bold.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Bride and Prejudice actress binged on the vibrance of hot pink. But, we saw no disappointment with the Dolce & Gabbana satin gown. Her corseted gown with a voluminous flare was assisted majorly with the elegance of colourful flowers. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the former Miss World had her look signed off with accessories, winged eyeliner, and a pink pout.

Aditi Rao Hydari

All those parading with mini dresses, but we adore this Sabyasachi full-sleeved black gown. The Padmaavat actress defined class apart elegance as styled by Sanam Ratansi in a panelled tulle attire with floral lace embroidery from the crew neck to the hem. The designer's signature broad belt with the royal Bengal Tiger in gold and other accessories such as stacked jewellery, a red headband, and rings aced her red carpet look.

Hina Khan

Mini but extra is the new cool. It's the dress season, so why are plain bodycon dresses getting the vote? Kickstart the oomph with Fovari's body-hugging lace embroidered dress that also had a sheer fabric with a turtleneck and also added to the allure of a scalloped hem. The train was as eye-catching with the chiffon material in its flowy behaviour. Sayali Vidya styled this look for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress with matching black T-strap stilettos and sparkly jewellery.

Urvashi Rautela

Fairytales do come true or did we declare it after having had a look at the Ali Younes gown? The Miss Diva Universe 2015 looked ravishing in this strapless embroidered gown with ruffles and a stretched train. She set the red carpet on fire with ankle-strap stilettos, emerald drop earrings, and a studded two-tiered necklace. Looks like everybody loves a glossy pout!

Eva Longoria Baston

Just one of those times when sheer ensembles prove that these won't take a backseat. Like never. With sensuous as the theme of her look, the Desperate Housewives star was styled by Charlene E Roxborough Konsker in Alberta Ferretti's ruffled slip dress. With noodle straps, embellishments, and a plunging neckline, this floor-length black gown was teamed with a choker. Such a bookmark-worthy party look! No earrings, just winged eyeliner, and a stylish pair of heels will do you good.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Our excitement is boundless at the first sight of this satin black gown. Especially the one on The Lost Daughter actress who showed us how to merge sophistication with that voluptuous vibe. She went with a classic red pout and pointed toe-pumps to complement her full-sleeved gown with a plunging neckline and shoulder pads.

Emily Ratajkowski

You might catch us repeating the phrase "Brb, drooling" but it is what it is. Look at The Gone Girl star in this embellished strappy sheer Miu Miu gown. She went high on the bombshell route with the corset and a belt. Nice bangs!

Julianne Moore

Want something to be as relaxed as you are? Well, permit the Bottega Veneta gown to step in. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress donned a tight top sleeveless top that had its straps knotted, a plunging neckline, and attached to this was a flared floor-length panel skirt. She kept it majestic with an emerald and diamond-studded necklace.

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

