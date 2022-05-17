Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in all things Sabyasachi took the glorious summer style route as a Jury member

What a great day it is already! With Deepika Padukone as a jury member at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, it's only going to be a party of prints, colours, and lots of glam. Always a style icon, she's living in the summer moment just the way the trend charts are riding on the fever. While she was parading big on Louis Vuitton's very winter-like ensembles, today it was showtime in the mood-boosting and definitely ever-beautiful floral prints.

It was just this morning we woke up to happy scroll time as the new Ambassador of the French luxury fashion brand was dressed in a cute embellished sleeveless mini dress and what are those chic leather brown boots. As we continued to keep our eyes on the Gehraiyaan girl and the internet that's ever-brimming with a string of pictures, we got it served. Like it's meant to be our favourite.

The French Riviera town indeed looks pretty. It's the sea or our starlet who takes magic wherever she goes, we just can't decide. DP you got that hit to look again! Chic and keeping it fresh was the move. Our hearts are impressed as we begin to sing praises and share some style notes.

She's a true Sabyasachi Mukherjee fan, the world knows it and a testament was added on Day 1. That's the way to start with a bang and rightly so Shaleena Nathani styled the 36-year-old actress in the designer's Tropic of Calcutta collection. It's all in the roots and love too was found here as this global resort series edition spoke of Indian heritage with a modern update.

Deepika's look consisted of a full-sleeved Mysore silk shirt with hand-painted floral print that had a taste of vintage vibes and was teamed with high-waisted green pleated wool flared trousers. Go formal, but keep it royal! We love the message that lies beneath as the signature brown Bengal trophy brown belt by the said designer as put into this look. To add to her day's elegance, the actress' look was rounded off with platform heels all embellished. You know she's a queen as her jewellery speaks the same language. The Lucknow rose necklace with gemstones and uncut diamonds from the designer himself was seen and a simple circular drop mini earrings looked well put together. We love how the bandana matched with her shirt and had her top bun stay secure so fabulously and is the winged eyeliner back? Looks like it.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton head-to-toe look makes for a first glam appearance as Cannes jury member