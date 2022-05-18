Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in ArdAzAei's black pantsuit slays it like its ritzy with Cartier's accessory

What happens in a glam world, stays in that glam world indeed! That's the beauty of the Cannes Film Festival. With its 75th edition having hit the horizon yesterday, we know it's going to be a fest of good looks and then some. As usual, Deepika Padukone gave the red carpet its treatment as she walked not as a guest this time but as a jury member. Ah, sounded like no surprise? We're probably used to her always shining.

Her debut yesterday kicked off with a Sabyasachi formal outfit, very summer-fied. Followed by another creation from the ace Indian designer, a sequin striped saree. That's how her show started and ended yesterday. And, today marks Day 2 of the event and we see the 36-year-old has gone full monotone in the shade that she gave a vote to yesterday as well. Black returned but in an absolute boss babe getup. So nice, that she made us swoon over its allure twice.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she served royalty in a pantsuit as she headed to the Indian Pavilion inauguration. Tailored with every detail of perfection, the ArdAzAei set was curated with structural double weave silk. Deepika's blazer opened into a flared hem making for a peplum-style fit. It also had pleats that adhered to her graceful persona and the sophistication her ensemble was meant to carry for the press conference. This full-sleeved number was held secure with metal hooks and was teamed with high-waisted black trousers.

Deepika's look was brimful with edgy details. Look at her accessory. No earrings were required, just the diamond studded neck chain from Cartier with panther faces that consisted of green eyes struck the right natty chord. Now, that was served hot.

Wait, there are more reasons for you to read on. Her hair was styled into a bun and those tendrils into waves. It looked its pretty bit as the breeze swept through her face. It sure complimented her makeup too was just as mind-blowing. Her eye makeup was nowhere heavy, super toned down, unlike the one which she rocked with her sparkly saree yesterday. Red and black, nothing beats this combo. Hence, the beautiful pout.

