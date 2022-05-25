Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in Ashi Studio's gown and pantsuit shows monochrome & OTT sleeves are so in

So many Cannes-powered outfit inspirations have rolled in and our list of favourite ensembles is growing without any set boundaries. With Deepika Padukone on board as a jury member at the Film Festival, fashion-wise she's giving us solid style tips to be in awe. From sarees to gowns, the Piku actress has banked upon summer's most joyful hues and also the timeless black on the most fashionable red carpet of all times.

As we harbour some space in our closet for OTT ensembles, here are two to pick and play dress up, now that's the kind of luck we wish upon every sartorial heart. Deepika is now living a monochrome style life over the past two days with a black strappy custom-made Louis Vuitton gown and her recent add-ons to the club are from the Saudi Arabia's design house, Ashi Studio. Everything here seems to be working here from head-to-toe and we're getting party-ready, and what about you?

When you want to drip in elegance, make no compromises as seen here. Both styled by Shaleena Nathani, the Gehraiyaan star rocked a saffron orange bodycon corset gown for The Innocent premiere. The plunging neckline ensemble with an amazingly chic one-shoulder dramatic draped detail was an example of an avant-garde look. If you've developed an extra appetite to look modish and stand-out, trust the volume of charm you see here via the asymmetric trail attached at the back.

The taffeta attire was rounded off with emerald earrings by Farah Khan, green and orange are a fabulous combo. Just in case playing safe starts with gold accessories every single time, call for a break and hit up this pretty hue. The diva wore a hair bun look and makeup that matches her ensembles, nothing ultra on her eyes, just an on-fleek winged eyeliner, a subtle eyeshadow game, and orange lipstick.

Next up, was an all-white look. Is your day looking all hot? Take some heat from your end with this offbeat pantsuit. Full-sleeves who? Opt for a sleeveless waistcoat with broad lapels and an open back detail. Pair it with loose-fitted trousers. Looks like Deepika Padukone is going big on the out-of-the-ordinary tiered sleeves trend. This look was accessorised with studded ear cuffs and pointed-toe pumps. The hairdo made a return and her well-highlighted skin with a million-dollar smile has our hearts.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

