Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in custom-made Louis Vuitton black embellished gown makes a queenly style move

It's now an established concept that fashion at the Cannes Film Festival is extra. Fabulous looks keep on coming and it's also when leaving people wowed around becomes an everyday activity. Of the many sightings we can't get enough of, It's Deepika Padukone who's igniting the frenzy in us for chic luxe ensembles. The French Riviera is looking good and with the Piku actress used to the most fashionable life, last night's style serve was too sultry. Here are the details to pick up.

The 36-year-old actress rocked a black gown. Noticed something? She's given this timeless hue a few votes already over the past few days. A turtleneck-top, bodycon gown, pantsuit, and here's another gown that makes up the list. Stellar ideas incoming, if your calendar is filling up with dates of pre-wedding celebrations like a cocktail night, let the formula to kick up your glam be rightly understood by you.

Shaleena Nathani styled the Gehraiyaan starlet in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline, noodle straps, and a mini train. All of the oomph in sight is best to swear by when you want to make no exceptions in having people swooning. As the season of all things, bright prompts the obvious love for floral prints, feathers, or quirky prints, iconic colours like black knows how to please just as this gown did for us. Soaked in the beauty of sequins, this embellished attire was perfection personified. There was no necklace included in her accessory game, it was studded drop earrings and rings. Classy!

Eyeliners and red lipsticks are a part and parcel of Deepika Padukone's makeup archives. There's proof no matter where you look for inspiration, hop to her latest Cannes drop on the internet and you'll see how she's defined the term 'bold' again. The 83 actress has made a case for smokey eyes this time again with a tinge of bronze and amply applied neutral-toned lipstick, she skipped the red lipstick. We like it! A messy top knot coupled with tendrils to frame her face is the one on which summer wedding looks should be built. Now, this is a tip to behold.

Is this look a YAY or NAY ? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's makeup archives are big on red lipsticks and we love them all