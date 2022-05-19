Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown looks like a ravishing queen in red

Good news: It's Day 3 of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. How about something even better to hear? Deepika Padukone showed up maybe as expected but no you didn't know what colour she would pick. Her glamour has reached fever pitch today and what a bright blast is it! All hail, the queen! As we're all backing just skirts this season, here's what your eyes need to pay attention to.

Skirts are undoubtedly the moment. We've now got a confirmation from the A+ fashionista. It's impossible to talk about the red carpet without the Piku actress' presence. She owns and that's about it. We know it, the world knows it too. That's the energy everywhere since the whole mega film affair kickstarted recently. Let's all admit that red is keeping us all hot this season proving we can't go wrong with this hue. Look at what she dropped. Girl, ain't nobody who can look like a million bucks like you.

As she put many of our scrolling on a pause just to make us zoom into her pictures twice, thrice and more times, apologies, we've lost track. The 36-year-old returned back to her Louis Vuitton roots as she donned monotone gown today. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the satin custom-made creation featured a strappy peplum-style top that boasted a plunging neckline, so heavy on oomph. Attached to this was her voluminous flared skirt that followed suit to keep the statement-making appeal on. Now that's what we call a fail-safe pick for wedding reception celebrations. It also had a train to match with the carpet that lied beneath.

The eternally graceful girl has a style team that absolutely knows how to vamp up an outfit. And just so opulence too returned with Cartier's necklace. She shined bright like a diamond indeed! Ultra-stunning together, without a doubt!

Looks like the Padmaavat actress ditched her bun hairdo and is now on to another summer go-to choice, a tied up look No, not that one you'd just brush once and keep your hair secure. This one is the next-level version of a ponytail that's not hard to achieve. Don't let the sweaty season get to you, let this be your saviour. A wet hair look was mastered here and had her tresses tied into a low ponytail coupled with a twisted updo, intriguing we must say. No winged eyeliner returned, and that red pout, ice, spice, and everything is so damn nice here!

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: A roundup of celebs who aced Day 2 of glam in style