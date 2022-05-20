Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan to Anne Hathaway: A roundup of the A plus red carpet looks on Day 3

Is it just us or do you consider fashion as medicine for your soul? If you're here reading this edit, we know the answer already. Our hands are so conditioned to keep a tab on Cannes films and fashion that are being showcased. As we continue to raise virtual toasts to the daily looks our screens get swamped with, we can't stop at just one picture. It's the kind of obsession that stays given the sartorial craze we have, and who would blame us when our Indian divas are fashioning on the red carpet. Take a look at Day 3 and marvel at all of the goodness that was served to us.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Just when we assumed hot pink was her only favourite colour, we got a remarkable definitely show-stopping look in pastel. She arrived like the queen she is in a Gaurav Gupta gown. Known for his futuristic aesthetics, the Devdas starlet's 25th year at Cannes had to be a winning one. Rightly so, here's what rolled out the beautiful way. The Venus-inspired gown had its gorgeous appeal spiraled all through the gown. Look at that scalloped dramatic shell-like detail attached to the gown. So full of embroidered beads, this sculpted bodycon gown was styled by Aastha Sharma and Mohit Rai with Messika Paris' studded ear cuff.

Deepika Padukone

After having spent her days stunningly with ArdAzAei monochrome pantsuit, Sabyasachi saree, and separates, she returned to her other favourite, Louis Vuitton. As her heart stays close to this French luxury fashion house, she rocked a satin gown. It was red and just red hot. Her peplum-style blouse with a plunging neckline and noodle straps was teamed with a flared skirt that also had a train. Graceful yes, it was everything we needed to see. Classic is good and so is regality, see that Cartier necklace? We also saw a toned-down version of eye makeup yesterday and yes she looks lovely!

Hina Khan

One day, two looks. Equally amazing! And, oh what are these mind-blowing colours. To look party-ready, check out Fovari's mini dress with a turtle neck detail, and who says when you flaunt a plunging neckline look it needs to be the same always? Up your game with a lace embroidered fabric. Snug to it, as seen on this bodycon dress with a scalloped hem. The flowy train looks fly and her t-strap black heels match up gloriously.

All the fashion drama in the world is seated here on this Sophie Couture lavender strapless gown. Layers of oomph and charm came together to create an asymmetric hem and look its best with embroidered flowers and feathers stuck all over. Styled with strappy silver stilettos and earrings, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star looked alluring. Okay, Disney princess, ain't nobody like you.

Anne Hathaway

In a world full of Kardashians, be like the eternally-pleasing star. The Primetime Emmy Award winner rocked a classic white Giorgio Armani custom-made gown. For the screening of Armageddon Time, she wore this monotone sequin strapless attire with satin exaggerated sleeves which made for a carpet-sweeping train. The cut-out number looked indeed eye-catching with the blue pendant necklace.

Julia Roberts

In case, the summer trends haven't given it away, jumpsuits are the current winners. Exude edgy glamour just like the Eat Pray Love actress chose to bring in excellence with Louis Vuitton black one-piece ensemble. This could be your date night fit, by the way, style it with ankle-strap stilettos and a Chopard necklace.

Which starlet's look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Katherine Langford: A roundup of celebs who served fancy looks on Day 1