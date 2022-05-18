Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to Katherine Langford: A roundup of celebs who served fancy looks on Day 1

All we hear at the moment are films and fashion. Don't call yourself an aficionado of these if you don't know what's been brimming big at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The French town is soaking in a glitzy streak with celebrities giving the red carpet its glow. And, love and glamour was in the air, with no corner left as both Bollywood and Hollywood struck a pose flashing their smiles forward, and what the first day of a showtime it has been!

Here's a rundown of the best-dressed celebrities who showed up to impress and leave the cameras to go on a clicking roll.

Deepika Padukone

She's both gold and bold! The Ambassador of Louis Vuitton and our hearts always, the 36-year-old delivered two looks yesterday as a jury member. Both in her go-to, ever-revered designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensembles and accessories. She kicked off her day in Tropic of Calcutta collection's Mysore silk flower printed shirt, formal green flared trousers that were held tight with a Bengal trophy brown belt. To complete her look, Shaleena Nathani chose the Lucknow rose necklace, mini circular earrings, a bandana, and embellished platform heels.

Shine on! When does she not? Sequins made a grand debut here as the striped gold and black saree was teamed with a strapless blouse. The very retro charm was accentuated with a gold headband and chandelier earrings. What's a signature Deepika Padukone makeup like? The one that's big on eyeliners. The fox eye when done boldly, here's what it looks like.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Oh, sweet summer! She went from boss babe to glam girl, and that's the vibe we're riding on. Styled by Shaleena Nathani and assisted by Simran Kumar, the Baahubali 2 actress rocked a monotone green pantsuit from Bershka and nailed its full power with a strappy lilac ribbed camisole with a lace embroidered neckline and Misho Designs gold hoop earrings.

Who needs colours when the eternally beautiful black and white combo is the real show-stopper? She wore a Gauri and Nainika silk halter-neck gown. The mermaid silhouette was the best part of it all as it was divided into two compelling parts. The deep neck number leaned towards the peplum side and the skirt had a body-hugging fit coupled with a flare. Her look was accessorised with statement earrings.

Urvashi Rautela

It's easy to see why white ensembles are always trending. As opulent and spellbinding as it could get, the Miss Diva Universe 2015 brought princess feels in a Tony Ward couture. Bilal Fakih styled her up in a tulle one-shoulder monochrome gown. The tiered ensemble looked voluminous in appearance and that mini sleeve, wow. It also had a train but it's the extra appliqué floral detailing that gave this an enticing lease of life. And, so did her studded jewellery from Messika.

R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Men in black and white tuxedos! Suave, our heroes doing what they do the second best. First, goes their acting deftness, like no other. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor nailed his OOTD in a Manish Malhotra pantsuit that had the blazer's lapels in sequins and a bow. The Raat Akeli Hai star too showed up as a fashion star and kept his look luxe with a velvet bow.

Eva Longoria Baston

It's easy to see why black is a winner. Ruffles all chic and a heart-stealing party pick? Check and check. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was styled by Charlene E Roxborough Konsker in Alberta Ferretti's chiffon slip dress. The sheer number with a plunging neckline and noodle straps looked sensuous from every angle, it had a mini train, ruffles placed asymmetrically, and floral embroidered appliqué to notch up its allure. She wore it like a fashionista with a black choker and skipped earrings.

Julianne Moore

If only you could hit up parties without a black gown. Be the best dressed that you are with this plunging neckline Bottega Veneta gown. This satin number bore a body-hugging top with knots on straps and was teamed with a flared floor-length skirt. With a single emerald and diamond-studded necklace, the X-Men: Apocalypse star's very royal look was wrapped up.

Katherine Langford

Silver on slay mode, DND. Our hands are itching to snap this Prada number real soon. The 13 Reasons Why actress sizzled like the night sky in a sequin gown that had its share of drama with the double train attached to the back and the add-on of a folded detail. She looked stunning as the V-neck strappy number was complemented with a sparkling ring, a necklace, and drop earrings. We absolutely approve of how she wore the necklace the other way round. Perfection!

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton head-to-toe look makes for a first glam appearance as Cannes jury member