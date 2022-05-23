Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's co-ord tee & pajama pants goes vintage with polka dot print

A glorious start to summer began with comfort being the first of our prerequisites to bring a look to life and we ask again, why would anybody want to turn back from this? Now is definitely the time when your closets love a fresh revamp heavy on dresses, pajamas, shorts, t-shirts, and crop tops. Oh, wait, did we fail to add coordinated outfits to the list?

Looks like they're even more desirable than ever and easy styling is what makes these a favourite and the one to own the crown over and over again. It's been days since Cannes is all we read and reminisce of over and over again. We've seen a flood of edgy and sultry looks as showcased by our celebrities and while few of them have returned to the bay, the Film Festival's jury member, Deepika Padukone is in the French town making fly statements, yes, as expected.

If your current bag is all about what's in trend and the one that looks at the cool side, here's how to get back on the retro play, and given that there's no said rule on what you'd rock to dinner, consider this as your best find. Shaleena Nathani styled the 83 actress in Louis Vuitton's vert emeraude t-shirt with polka dot print all over it. The classic 1980s print was made to look very 2022 as seen here, it bore mini bell sleeves and a black crew neck. Here's a fun tip: When you want your ensemble to look instantly chic, add a silver chain trim. You don't need a necklace now, this accessory does the cut.

Made with cotton jersey fabric, this tucked-in number was matched with pajama pants which is an exclusive that belongs to the Ramadan edition. The bottoms had the same features as her tee. Although a few other notable features include the straight-fit silhouette, it consisted of a front-tie-up detail that was held tight by the waistband. The hem of the drawstring detail had monogram canvas accents that are symbolic of this French luxury fashion house.

The 36-year-old's loungewear look was wrapped with silver hoop earrings and white pointed-toe pumps. Deepika's makeup leaned major on deep shades of brown, everything matte, her eyebrows were filled-in and neatly defined. The starlet's hair was tied into a low ponytail, keeping it very summer-like.

