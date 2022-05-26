Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's gown looked like a golden queen; Yay or Nay?

Fashion in Deepika Padukone's hands is always history-making and fabulous, to say the least. As the Cannes red carpet is ever immune to heightened glamour and with the Cocktail actress never the one to lose her edge and pull out every style stop possible, yesterday was an haute couture day for her. Like it or not, gowns are the moment and if you've resigned yourself from taking these to parties, allow them to make their presence be felt again. The obsession goes on.

Where's the lie, tell us? Stand out for many a glam reason and with gowns, it is only going to get extra and better. Allow it to bring a spectacle of charm to the table and here's how to do it just in case you're looking for the ins and outs of how to bring it to life. Oh, the new face of the French luxury fashion house has reunited with it again. The streak has been activated as the 36-year-old looked like a golden beauteous sight in a Louis Vuitton gown.

The Chennai Express actress wore a close-neck gown from the swanky brand's 2022 Cruise collection. Designed with a combo of black and gold jacquard, the full-length attire as the epitome of royalty also stepped into the dramatic sleeve energy. Her past looks at the Film Festival have provided much proof that her sleeves are doing all the show-stealing bit. Voluminous, loud and so extra, your ensembles' sleeves deserve some attention as well.

This tapering gown had structured sleeves with glittery black fringes. This part body-hugging dress with a slightly billowing fit towards the hem that also had a subtle train, her look was accessorised with multiple rings, and Amaris by Prerna Rajpal's double ear cuffs and reverse triangle-shaped earrings. Deepika Padukone's untied hair definitely complemented her look. There was a return of black eyeliner, neutral-toned lipstick, and highlighter.

