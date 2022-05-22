Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's three ensembles goes all-out like a natty star; Yay or Nay?

Gowns and sarees sure were in the absolute throes of admiration during the initial days of the Cannes Film Festival this year but the current fashion scene has changed and there's more to glamour. Thank goodness for prints and colours, a flash of coolness is the approved hot move. Our Piku actress is now in the French town for a few days and as a jury member, she's come through edgy and fabulous with her outstanding and few custom-made ensembles.

Deepika Padukone has packed a head-turning punch with her looks and that's undoubtedly evident. As Louis Vuitton's new face, she's been painting the Riviera chic, doing dinners, and making the internet swoon. Well, that's serious business now. Join us quickly as we decode her recent getups with this luxury fashion house's ensembles.

The 36-year-old's style always bears the desired fruit. Say it looks relatable and so fashionable, it makes you want to replicate the same in no time. For the Vanity Fair X Louis Vuitton dinner, the Gehraiyaan star rocked a zipper beige jacket that looked more like a dress worn over a very summer-apt shirt that entailed colourful floral prints. Shaleena Nathani styled her look with a chain-link gold necklace, a red shoulder bag, and the same peep-toe brown leather heeled boots which she wore earlier as well. Time for these knee-length boots to find another ritzy replacement, yeah?

She kept her utterly brilliant charm coming with her next look too. The 83 actress opted for a black turtleneck sweater with full sleeves and tucked it in with high-waisted checkered printed shorts with two pearl buttons. Deepika's OOTD was rounded off with glossy black loafers with bows, a sling bag, a handcuff accessory, and hoop earrings. Everybody loves a hoop earring today that happens to be picked up by celebrities time and again as well. Fail-safe and classy, so why not?

Can we take a moment to pick on the prettiness of pink, please? The Cocktail actress opted for a leather A-line skirt which the diva wore as a high-waist that also consisted of multiple gold buttons and perfected her look with a printed full-sleeved shirt. Too many hot pink outfits spotted on the Cannes red carpet and yet how is it so easy for the hue to make us go gaga over it? This was combined with a silver chain-link bracelet, a mini black arm candy, and knee-high black boots.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

