Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's Richard Quinn strapless dress is a floral treat for an extra glam summer date

It's official, monochrome has taken a back seat. What's fresh again (wink wink) is a floral printed dress and Deepika Padukone is on it. Just in: Cannes is now sucking up to something gorgeous and soothing. The days went by with monochrome pantsuits, sequin ensembles, and printed shirts doing the rounds. But, we love what has returned, and looks a little like her Day 1 Sabyasachi look as a jury member at the Film Festival.

While black stays as unrivalled as a hue in her latest style archives, to leave us all green with envy today, the 83 actress brought a mighty sense of warmth and chicness with her look. The streets of the French town looked glorious as Shaleena Nathani picked out a Richard Quinn satin dress from the designer's Fall 2022 collection. This strapless maxi number featured a flared silhouette as the skirt opened into lovely panels with pink roses and green leaves in its graceful conduct.

This dress can be your hero pick for brunch or lunch with your partner. Come on, enough of neons, shorts, and skirts, when does a dress, especially something as mesmerising as this one, fail to make you the light of the show? Lit up wherever you go with smiles, a sweet and sleek look as this one. As Deepika Padukone twirled around with allure, we also saw a peek at her side pockets and black corset in its ruched form that had an embellished detail with lustrous studs stuck vertically. Well, her bra straps sure seem to agree with the hue of the sweetheart neckline fabric.

Wait, wait, we're not done waxing poetic wholly. Her boots camouflaged with her dress. Definitely cancels out the hassle of how to keep this look wrapped up right and with something so classy and sassy, we can't complain but be a fan.

The Gehraiyaan star's OOTD was accessorised with mini pearl earrings from Estaa and that's about it. No necklaces, because who wants one when you have everything here doing the talking already? With a top-knot hairdo and glossy lips, this is what elegance should be about. We J'adore!







