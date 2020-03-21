Cannes Film Festival 2020 officially postponed due to Coronavirus; Here’s everything we know

After the annual MET Gala gets postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19, officials at Cannes Film Festival also decide to make some tough decisions.

The rampant Coronavirus outbreak has affected lives and businesses all over the world. With people in quarantine, unable to step out, work in general has come to a standstill globally. One of the major industries affected by this pandemic is the film industry.

It began with the Bond movie getting postponed to a late release to then the theatres getting closed down all over the world which stopped the influx of box office collections. Now, with the rise in cases of COVID-19, production has also come to a standstill.

The outbreak’s next affected event is the Cannes Film Festival which was scheduled through May 12th to the 23rd. The officials thought it would be best to postpone the event with their guestlist including who’s who of the film industry across the world. They are currently considering pushing the event to late June or July.

The rumours of the festival getting postponed or cancelled were on the table since March 8th when the French government put a ban on all mass gatherings across the country. No more than 1000 people are allowed together in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The same day, the officials of the festival had denied all the rumours saying the festival was still taking place as no official decision had been made.

This statement came after several other events had been pushed to the fall. However, the authorities at Cannes were still adamant on accepting the entries until mid April.

Now that the festival is postponed, the country is on lockdown with more than 4000 people being fined for violating any rules.

Considering this is the situation in France, the decision seems to be long-awaited. Now, we’re hoping that the MET Gala and Festival de Cannes do not clash after the change of dates.

