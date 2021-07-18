Cannes Film Festival 2021 had many shades for us to fall in love with and here’s all that has us hooked

Did you follow Cannes Film Festival 2021? Do you have a favourite look that’s still so fresh in your mind? We have some too! Check them out and see who nailed it the best.

Without a doubt, film festivals are about showcasing the best talents in the film fraternity, but it's also about what stars bring to the red carpet with the power of their sartorial skills. While the pandemic did no good to us last year by giving zero chances for the Annual Cannes Film Festival to take place, meaning no movie screenings and no smoke shows from renowned faces. Despite the gala event being postponed this year, we finally got the chance to reunite with the jaw-dropping looks that made the world talk about everything that came about at the 74th festival held in France.

From supermodel Bella Hadid to actress Rosamund Pike, they've put out enticing outfits after a hiatus at the Film Festival. Check them out and say cheers!

The Crazy Rich Asians star, Gemma Chan for the premiere of Les Intranquilles (The Restless), donned a metallic gold Valentino bandeau sequinned top and beige maxi-length skirt. With a pair of ankle-strap stilettos and a studded choker necklace, she looked adorably chic. And, for the closing ceremony, she chose to continue with the sequin fever as she opted for an Oscar De La Renta gold gown that featured intricately designed flowers outlined with black threads. The semi-sheer dress ended above her knees highlighting the thigh-high slit at the front and the train at the back landed on the floor.

Beauty in blue! The All I Wish starlet, Sharon stone chose a blue Dolce & Gabbana tulle gown with the many flowers made with tissue fabric that landed a 3D effect. The off-shoulder number entailed a bodice with sheer fabric and a train that swept the floor looking like a dream. We loved the princess moment we got to witness even it was from a different continent. Equal credits to the Chopard earrings that have our heart for sure. She bid goodbye and blew kisses to her fans and paps on the last day dressed in an ivory gown that bore a thigh-high slit at the bottom and a silver corset that had a train that was attached to it. With minimal studded jewellery, she wowed everyone.

All is we need is a little colour and a heart filled with love! Here’s Rosamund Pike who proved it with a Dior gown that was designed with a heart-shaped tulle to play as the first half of the dress which opened into a flare from the waist below. We loved all that the dress had to offer, side cut-outs and an open back. Does one need accessories to celebrate this? Of course, not!

Keeping the heat where it’s ought to be i.e., HIGH. The Secretary actress, Maggie Gyllenhaal, was stunned in a ruby-red strapless Versace gown that featured pleats and plunging neckline. We cannot have enough of her studded necklace and earrings from Chopard. We wonder whether the audience viewed the Benedetta movie or were left captivated by her jewellery set. Satin straps or ruffles? We love them both. Maggie picked out a scarlet red ruffled floor-length skirt that entailed a mini train and was teamed with a creamish-brown strappy bodice-like top. She kept her look classy with teardrop earrings and went sans accessories.

Bella Hadid is currently on every fashionista’s radar for her appearance in a black slinky Schiaparelli gown. The world won’t forget it and here’s another one that shouldn’t be forgotten about. The white and black Lanvin dress was curated with feather details at the top and a mini skirt. The drama factor lies in the sheer fabric that played as the sleeves. She made it look ethereal with the glistening set of jewellery that also had emeralds. She threw a pair of super modish heels wrapped with chains at her ankles.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

