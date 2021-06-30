  1. Home
Cardi B chose a Dolce & Gabbana outfit at the BET 2021 awards to break her pregnancy news

Soon-to-be mommy, Cardi B donned two outfits in a day that looked nothing but stunning. Here's the tea you're seeking for. Read on!
22650 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 02:47 pm
Cardi B chose a Dolce & Gabbana outfit at the BET 2021 awards to break her pregnancy news
Our Sundays couldn’t get any better with visual treats, Cardi B deserves all the credit here. While her performance at the BET Awards was impressive, there was more waiting to pique our interest. Little did we know she had pleasant news to share with a cute baby bump as she rapped alongside her husband’s troop, ‘Migos’. The joyous news was no more a secret that she was going to be a momma for the second time as she donned an avant-garde bodysuit by Dolce & Gabbana. 

 

Studded to perfection and sure to blind the viewers, the full-length bodycon outfit featured a circular cut-out pattern in sheer fabric placed to reveal her bump. To further grace her outfit, she complemented it with a dainty silver chain with a stud, silver hand accessory, and embellished manicure that blended right. Cardi B kept her glam simple to avoid diverting the focus from her eye-catching outfit. She bound it all with highlighted skin and glossy lips, and her poker-straight hair looked everything amazing. 

 

There was more that followed at night. Post the event she stepped out with Offset for a dinner in Los Angeles. The hot rapper was dressed in a Roberto Cavalli animal-print co-ord set that bore a body-hugging skirt and full-sleeved plunging neckline shirt with patch pockets. She amplified her sultry look with sleek hair, ultra-volumized eyelashes, gold hoop earrings highlighted with the letter B. To wrap it up, she chose a fur scarf, an orange-hued textured bag and pointed clear-strap heels. 

 

 

What are your thoughts about these two outfits? Do you like them? Let us know in the comments below. 

 

 



