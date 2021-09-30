Cardi B redefines ‘Marie Antoinette fashion’ in Schiaparelli gold avant garde ensemble; Yay or Nay?

The international rapper, Cardi B arrived for an event in Paris with her husband Offset in a jaw-dropping ensemble. Her bold and daring looks have gained applause several times in the past and with her witty sense of humour and courage to speak out her mind, Cardi B’s fashion sense also oozes her personality. The WAP singer’s style game is never casual. It’s all made to grab headlines and create havoc on the internet driving the netizens crazy. This time again, the star suited up in an OTT ensemble from Schiaparelli that made a ‘golden’ statement with her headgear.

She posted a series of pictures in her Instagram account captioning her out-of-the-world look ‘Marie Antoinette type of fashion’ and showcasing the beauty of each accessory on her in focus. The diva’s gold plated headpiece was in an organic destructed form that covered her eyes but bore glasses so Cardi could see out of it. Her tweed checkered print blazer also featured gold armour plates on the chest and she matched it with her glorious jewellery that had anatomical designs and charms. Her statement bold gold multi-layered chain came with a ‘face with an eye’ contemporary design pendant and she also wore gold knuckles shaped like teeth on her right hand, that stood out from her black gloves.

The star who joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September matched her footless black tights with towering stiletto heels that bore a chic mesh overlay. Nude lips lined with a chocolate brown hue and sleek ponytail rounded off her surreal look. Offbeat was looking dapper in an all-black leather ensemble and matching boots teamed with a statement silver chunky chain and stud earrings.

What are your thoughts on Cardi B’s avant-garde look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

