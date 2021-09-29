Cardi B SLAYS in a fiery red Thierry Mugler gown at the Paris Fashion Week post second delivery

Cardi B did it again! She wowed everyone in a Thierry Mugler outfit as she gave a jaw-dropping appearance at the Paris Fashion Week three weeks after giving birth to a son. The 'Up' singer made sure all eyes were on her as she stunned everyone in a feathery ensemble as she strutted down the red carpet at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs to celebrate the "Thierry Mugler Couturissime" exhibition at the French capital.

Cardi B, staying true to her fashion made a grand entry in a fiery red avant-garde ensemble from the designer's 1995 couture collection. The sparkling sequinned gown featured a plunging neckline with a bustier top adorned with crystals. The gown played with dark and light red colours and hugged her curvy figure impeccably. To add to the drama, she stole the show in a floor length-cape that was ornamented with large feathers framing her face. Her OTT look was accessorised with a diamond choker necklace bearing ruby jewels, ruby studs and red sequinned gloves that reached over her elbows.

Her makeup was making statements also. A beach blonde wavy hairdo and bejewelled eyebrows completed her glamour. Flawless base, perfectly contoured cheeks, soft brown eyeshadow, nude lips and larger-than-life lashes filled out the rest of her look.

Trust Cardi B to shock you through her outrageous fashion choices. This look eerily reminded us of Cardi's 2019 outfit from the Grammys where she wore a vintage gown from Mugler himself.

No doubt she is breaking the internet right now. And that comes only weeks after giving birth. Hats off to the rapper and her daring picks.

