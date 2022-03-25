Cardi B STUNS in a sculpted Gaurav Gupta ensemble in her No Love music video

It's been less than a day since Cardi B released her new music video, No Love featuring Summer Walker and SZA and it's already getting the right kind of attention. The 29-year-old mother-of-one who is known for her rapping and candid lyrics has also been making waves with her choice of outfits on red carpets and in music videos.

It was her choice of outfit in her latest music video that caught our attention. The opulent white gown that GG created was perfect for Cardi, who stood in a field of endless roses in her video and represented the element of 'air'. The WAP singer wore Gaurav Gupta's Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit in an ivory shade which featured a blouse with a plunging neckline and dramatic patterns fabric at the back that gave an illusion of wings. This was styled with a high-waist draped skirt made from a matching pleated material and featured spherical patterns through it. It also featured a thigh-high slit and a dramatic long train that fitted the diva's personality perfectly.

Her black hair parted in the centre and styled in a poker-straight manner framed Cardi B's face well as the extensions went all the way to her knees!

It is safe to say that the singer-songwriter looked flawless in the outfit and pulled it off with absolute ease.

What are your thoughts on Cardi B's Gaurav Gupta creation? Comment below and let us know.

