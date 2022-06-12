Celebrity Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella's incredible creations are as unforgettable as her

On what we thought would be a casual chill Saturday, untimely news of death came our way. The internet was inundated with Celebrity designer Prathyusha Garimella's passing whose body was found inside her Banjara Hills residence's washroom. The exact cause is yet to be confirmed although the police suspect it to be a suicide backed by the inhalation of the gas emitted by the carbon monoxide bottle found inside a room.

The fashion world is left to mourn and the loss of an unparalleled talent is real. She who designed for celebrities was every bit of a fashion genius whose work left no magazine or online media platforms look bare without her name and collections.

From Kajal Aggarwal, Parineeti Chopra, Sania Mirza, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shruti Haasan to Shriya Saran and more, her design archives saw many influential names from Tollywood, Bollywood, sports arena and everywhere under the sun.

Prathyusha made nothing look unachievable with her exceptional work from the bridal trousseau to indo-western ensembles and more. As her creations graced many magazines, she's left behind many inspirations for us to remember, cherish, love, and take notes from.

Here's a quick and a small flashback of her wondrous work. Do you remember Madhuri Dixit's white Anarkali? You'd give us a list, but we're here for the one that stands out. The floor-length ensemble as seen on the starlet with gold embroidered borders was teamed with a sheer cape which was worn as a dupatta. Next, Kajol Devgn's draped dress which was styled with a yellow embroidered jacket, ah, that's for someone who says unconventional fashion is in.

May her soul rest in peace!

