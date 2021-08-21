Celebs who dazzled in Banarasi sarees and showed how to go traditional and look fantastic

With more and more passing time, Bollywood seems to get more traditional. They are including traditional weaves in their wardrobe. Moreover, Banarasis have been passed on from generations keeping in mind their heirloom value. These sarees are specially made in Banaras (Varanasi) hence the name. They contain gold or silver zari work and intricate embroidery. Because of their wearability, brides are often ditching lehengas which they would only once and are part of a bride's trousseau. Banarasi silk sarees are rooted deep in the rich history of India.

Celebrities, nowadays are sporting Banarasis in their weddings, parties or festive events as they are considered auspicious. Because Banarasis never go out of style. They exude regality with their rich opulent designs. They were originally made for royalty with real gold and silver threads that included Persian motifs. But now they have become affordable with coloured gold threads. Let's take a look at the times when celebrities opted to wear Banarasis.

For their Delhi reception, Anushka chose to wear a Sabyasachi gold and red banarasi saree. The six-yard drape featured intricate motifs and a zari border. She teamed with a half-sleeved blouse and wore a heritage choker and matching jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Jewelry collection. Her red sindoor and bindi made her look like a perfect Bengali bride.

While attending an event in Delhi, Deepika opted for a pink Banarasi silk saree by Sabyasachi. She looked extremely elegant and dreamy. She paired her saree with a pink half-sleeved high-neck blouse. Refraining from heavy jewellery, she chose to wear oxidised earrings and light pink makeup. Tying her hair in a side-parted sleek bun and looking very formal and decent, she stole our hearts.

For DeepVeer's reception, Priyanka went all desi with her gold Banarasi saree with a contrasting green blouse. She matched her bindi with her blouse, opted for temple jewellery, matching earrings and kadas. She kept her hair open in loose waves and looked every bit stunning.

Vidya Balan is essentially vocal for her love of sarees. The Sherni actor often posts on her Instagram wearing different drapes. She posted a picture of herself in a very affordable red Banarasi by the House of Raisin Ethics. She looked gorgeous and ethereal. She paired it with a red plunging neckline blouse and gold chandelier earrings with gold bangles. Her hair was paired in the middle tied in a sleek bun.

What amazes us about Kangana is that she can pull off any look with finesse. Sarees seem to be her favourite as she is often caught in airport lobbies and events in them. This gold Banarasi silk makes her look regal with the pale pink blouse. For accessories, she chose a pearl and stone choker. Red lips and open hair left in waves at the back completed her look.

So which celeb pulled off the banarasi flawlessly? Don't forget to tell us.

