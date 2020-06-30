Chanel to Dior: The most EXTRAVAGANT runway sets models have walked on 

Designers love showcasing their works on large and extravagant stages and runways. Take a look at the most lavish of them so far!

Everybody attends fashion shows for the clothes and to witness the latest in fashion. But many times, it is not just the clothes that make a statement. The location, the set of the runway and more make quite a statement as well. Some shows are even recollected thanks to their lavish set, overseas location and more, rather than the clothes - the main focal point. In front of the Eiffel Tower, on The Great Wall of China and more, take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the most lavish sets ever!

Chanel

For the Autumn/Winter 2015 show, Karl Lagerfeld made his models and muses including Kristen Stewart, Lily Collins, Julianne Moore and more play faux-Casino in the middle of the runway!

Jacquemus

Ever thought a fashion show would take place in the field? Simone Porte Jacquemus made it possible with his menswear spring/summer 2020 collection that took place in the South of France in the midst of lavender fields.

Moschino

The brand gave viewers and fans an all-new fashion experience at the 2020 pre-fall runway show by making a subway car their runway! The models went in and out of the subway that was used as the ramp for their walk to showcase the designer outfits.

Fendi

For a once-in-a-lifetime show-stopping set, Karl Lagerfeld went all out during Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2007 show and literally booked The Great Wall of China, making it a fashion show that could have probably been witnessed even from the moon!

Louis Vuitton

Known for encouraging and being all about travel, LV's Cruise 2020 show was held at New York's JFK airport! The airport is known for its modern space-age design that saw models using the path as a runway!

Saint Laurent

Almost every Saint Laurent runway is lavish and like no other. But one, in particular, that is etched in our memories, is the Spring/Summer 2019 show that was held in Paris where models walked outside the Eiffel Tower to showcase the collections. They walked down the runway in shallow water in front of palm trees that were spray-painted in white!

Credits :getty images

