Chanel launches a brand new podcast; Follows footsteps of Dior, Valentino

A stellar lineup with fashionistas Keira Knightley, Pharrel Williams and more discuss art and style in the luxury brand's new podcast.

The Luxury French label, Chanel, has debuted an all-new podcast to discuss how every industry can move forward, post the pandemic. Talented people from different industries including fashion, film, music, art, etc. are all set to hit the airwaves and will be available on Apple, Spotify and Chanel's website.

Some of the noteworthy speakers on Chanel Connects, includes Keira Knightley and Tilda Swinton, singer Pharrell Williams, filmmakers Lulu Wang, Eliza Hittman and many more. The noteworthy people have discussed the challenging times from 2020 and how they believe their industries can move forward post the pandemic.

But this is not the first time the luxury fashion house is launching a podcast. Back in 2017, the brand introduced a series that gave an insider glimpse of its world in the series 3.55, in which they discussed the history of the iconic handbag, the behind the scenes of shows, styling noteworthy people for the red carpet, etc.

Chanel is following the lead of luxury houses like Dior, which introduced Dior Talks and Valentino, who launched #ChezMaisonValentino. While neither of these podcasts, their shows have been launched on digital platforms for their interviews.

