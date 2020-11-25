Chanel to Louis Vuitton: Kiara Advani’s EXPENSIVE luxury bag collection will leave you in awe

Kiara Advani's has an expensive bag collection that is sure to leave you in awe. Check it out

Expensive luxury bags are all the rage in Bollywood right now. With a plethora of options available, celebs are adding these expensive buys to their personal collection. While some celebrities are only picking up trendy arm candies, others are doing their research right and picking out the ones that suit their personal style the best. A person worthy of this list is Kiara Advani whose love for expensive luxury bags knows no bounds. The actress has been making the most of her investments in pieces from Chanel, Gucci, Off-White, Valentino and much more. Here's a list of expensive arm candies Kiara Advani owns.

The actress had her favourite a while ago. It was this Off-White cross body bag with its signature yellow strap that almost all divas picked up. It was quite the trendy piece a few months ago and the actress was seen rocking it on almost every occasion. The bag used to retail at anywhere around INR 1 - 1.2 lakhs which makes it quite an expensive buy.

Talking about her favourites, this Christian Dior book tote is surely her recent love as she's seen carrying it quite a lot. From casual attires to maxi dresses, her Dior tote is always by her side and it comes with a price worth of INR 2 lakhs. Not just Kiara, even and Jonas have been obsessed with the bag. Talk about having good taste!

Another one of her recent favourites is a black Valentino tote that bears the company's logo in white. The classic piece is approximately worth INR 1.1 lakh and Kiara seems to be making the most of it these days!

As we said, Ms Advani knows her bags right and if often right up the alley for selecting the perfect pieces that match her personal style while also being trendy. This Dior saddle bag is an expensive buy worth INR 2 lakhs and to be honest, it's quite a statement-making piece in it's own!

Talk about expensive buys and this Chanel number from 2019' Autumn/winter collection comes to mind. The actress rocked the INR 3.3 lakhs worth bag on her birthday and ensured all eyes were on her (and the Chanel beauty).

Givenchy totes are next on our list and she owns two of them in blue and silver. Each of them are worth INR 2 lakhs and 1.4 lakhs each and they perfectly match her casual style.

Another great buy by the diva that we absolutely love is this mini monogrammed backpack by Louis Vuitton. The bag is quite popular among celebrities but it's the embellished straps that make the bag stand out. The actress carried the INR 2 lakh arm candy along with her during a safari as she styled it with a neutral-toned jumpsuit.

Last on our list is this Yves Saint Laurent glitter sling from a few years ago. The crossbody costs anywhere around INR 1 lakh. She styled it with statement-making pink thigh highs and a white mini dress.

We are quite a fan of Kiara's luxury bag collection! What are your thoughts about it?

