The charismatic sarees of Karisma Kapoor: 6 times the 90's diva stole our hearts in her ravishing ensembles

As a late 90's kid, we grew up watching Karisma Kapoor on the silver screen. We danced to her songs, imitated her style and were obviously in love with her outfits, not to mention her mini skirts. Though she appeared mostly in comedies, we were equally enthralled with her acting skills in dramas. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress has gathered numerous fans with her grace, panache and her effortless beauty. But whenever she puts on a drape, people go crazy.

As evident from her Instagram, she has only gotten better with age. Her fashion sense has evolved so much over the years that she can give any millennial major competition. And her love for the age-old six-yard has only gotten bigger. From pretty handlooms to shimmery drapes, Karisma has stolen our attention now and then with her impeccable ensembles. So let's get inspired by her plethora of sarees.

For cousin Armaan Jain's wedding, Karisma picked a baby pink Chanderi saree by Raw Mango. She wore a matching high-neck elbow-length blouse and paired it with a gold choker, a rani haar, gold jhumkas and kadas. We think she looked absolutely radiant.

For a Diwali party, Karisma draped a Sabyasachi red saree. The red chiffon was plain only having a gold border with intricate embroidery that elevated the look. Her blouse was a deeper shade of red that came with an open-back. The ornate jhumkas, braided bun and soft glam makeup seemed perfect for the occasion.

Karisma donned the Mirchi Saree by Satya Paul at the inauguration of the latter's collection. The typography saree that had elements of red, black and white added a quirky effect to the event. A black sleeveless blouse with matching heels and earrings contrasting with bold red lips sealed the deal for me.

While attending Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding reception, Karisma appeared in a red checkered saree by Raw Mango. But the highlight of this look was the cream-coloured jacket which was tied at the waist. A pair of statement chandbalis, slicked-back hairstyle and copper eyelids complimented the look.

Karisma looks fierce in this black number. This black sequined saree by Manish Malhotra stole our hearts. The halter-neck blouse came with a structured pattern at the back. Smokey eyes, minimal makeup and a sleek bun- we can't take our eyes off her.

Karisma took us back to the 2000s with this look. The whole look exuded Zubeidaa vibes and we are literally stunned. A white saree by Good Earth Couture that featured gold and silver gota work with small buttis all over made her look no less than a royal. Her lilac blouse gave a burst of colour to the outfit. Her diamond and pearl jewellery with matching earrings, bold pink lips and a bouffant-style braided bun added oomph to the look. For accessories, she carried a gold potli matching her white and gold saree.

Which saree did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

