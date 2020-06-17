Charlotte Tilbury to sell makeup brand for almost 1 BILLION euros to Spanish company Puig

Puig acquired Charlotte Tilbury's makeup empire and most likely shelled out 10s of millions for 50-75% of the company, sources state.

Celebrity makeup artist and founder and owner of Charlotte Tilbury just sold her beauty empire! The makeup artist is believed to be selling her shares of the company that range between 50-75% for a price of more than 1 billion euros, to Spanish company Puig which is known to see luxury perfumes including Jean Paul Gaultier and Nina Ricci fragrances.

The London-born makeup artist founded her own company in 2013 and currently plans to keep a minority of stake in the business. She worked with models such as Kate Moss and Penelope Cruz to build her name in the industry. But it was revealed that Puig is not the only company interested in Tilbury. Japanese beauty company Shiseido Co. was also known to have expressed interest in purchasing the company, Bloomberg News previously reported consumer giants such as Unilever and L'Oreal too showed interest in purchasing the company.

If the purchase is made, it will make for a noteworthy one considering the Coronavirus outbreak. "I've always dared to dream and create magic through beauty. I'm proud to be joining forces with Puig in a strategic partnership that will help us achieve our limitless ambitions," The Olive Press reported Tilbury's quote. According to the website, Charlotte also talked about looking forward to unlocking new opportunities with Puig to build "an iconic brand to last."

