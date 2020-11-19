Chhath Puja 2020: Tara Sutaria to Katrina Kaif: 5 light weight lehengas that will make you look STUNNING

Looking for a low-key outfit for Chhath Puja? Bollywood celebrities have you covered!

Gone are the days of wearing heavily embellished lehengas instead, light-weight and lehengas have now dominated major celebrity closets. They are extremely easy to wear and still manage to make you look elegant and gorgeous. Chhath puja at home is the perfect occasion to look your best without putting too much effort into carrying around a heavy lehenga. So, here are our top picks for the auspicious day:

First up is this gorgeous floral lehenga that Tara Sutaria adorned recently. Floral lehengas are perfect for when you want to look elegant and effortless. All you need to do is let your hair down and pick out your favourite shade of nude lipstick and you’ll be good to go!

Talking about easy looks and floral lehengas, it’s hard to miss this gorgeous Sabyasachi wonder wore. Just pair it with the perfect statement earring and you’ll easily steal the show!

When it comes to light-weight lehengas, this recent wonder that wore has our heart! Set on a muted colour palette, threaded embroideries and the easy, flowy silhouette looks stunning. A lehenga with a colour like that can be a statement on its own!

Samantha Akkineni is next on our list as she chose to keep things simple this Diwali and you can do the same. She kept things simple for quite festivities at home in a georgette printed gown paired with a solid-coloured blouse. With the right amount of jewellery, you can look your traditional best this Chhath.

Lastly, we have this Sabyasachi lehenga Alia wore for a Diwali party. The flowy number is another great pick for Chhath Puja. Picking a bright colour can let you steal the show easily!

