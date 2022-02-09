Chocolate Day 2022: Tara Sutaria, Kim Kardashian to JLo: Stars show how to turn up the heat in chocolate brown

Valentine's Week is in full swing. Couples are celebrating their love for each other with full gusto. The week before Valentine's Day is also celebrated in full swing with every day of the week aiming at a different activity. Today marks Chocolate Day. And while the day is usually meant for couples gifting chocolates to each other, who's to say you can't look as sweet as it?

Surprise your Valentine by dressing up in the shade of molten chocolate to celebrate today with each other, by taking notes from these divas!

Tara Sutaria



For the promotions of her most recent film Tadap, Tara Sutaria looked sultry in a chocolate brown snakeskin leather co-ord set. A crop top paired with high-waist structured leather pants topped off with Louboutin pumps and a mini purse made for one of the most sultry looks perfect for a candle-lit dinner with bae!

Kim Kardashian



Bodycon dresses are always a good idea. Take notes from Kim K's fitted latex dress that hugged her curves and showed off her sculpted hourglass figure. The beauty mogul took things up a notch by accessorising her outfit with snakeskin boots and matching brown gloves, which can be done away with. But we do love the reality television star's hair and makeup game that complimented her look perfectly.

Ananya Panday



Want to go for something more romantic? We suggest you take inspiration from Ananya's ruffle off-shoulder style crop top in a molten chocolate brown shade. She paired this with structured high-waist pants for a dreamy, lazy look that's perfect to take to a weekend getaway.

Jennifer Lopez



Making a strong case for co-ord sets, Jennifer Lopez set the red carpet ablaze in a shimmery brown number which came with a full-sleeve crop top paired with a high-waist bodycon skirt with a thigh-high slit. A pair of glittery stilettos, a brown clutch and her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail completed the Marry Me actress' look.

Kriti Sanon



For a more formal desk to dinner look, Kriti Sanon's Polite Society outfit is perfect. She rocked a strapless brown dress with leather accents and topped it off with a brown blazer. A statement necklace and cow print shoes completed the actress' look for the day.

Katrina Kaif



Nothing speaks romance better than ruffles. Katrina Kaif picked out a maxi brown wrap-style dress with featured ruffles at her waist. The full-sleeve number was romantic and the perfect breezy fit for a dinner date or night out.

Kangana Ranaut



And finally, if you want to go the desi route, who better to look at than Kangana Ranaut? The Thalaivii actress looked glamorous in a brown Sabyasachi saree with gold prints and a heavy border. She styled this over a colourful floral blouse while a pair of heavy gold jhumkas accessorised the star's look.

Which diva's chocolate brown outfit are you taking inspiration from for today? Comment below and let us know.

