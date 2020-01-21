Christian Dior kicks starts Paris Fashion Week with Roman goddesses gliding down the runway

Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2020 show had us time travelling into a different era. Check it out!

Since Maria Grazia Chiuri’s appointment as the Creative Director of Dior, female centric designs have dominated the Dior runway. From a simple white tee bearing the slogan “We should all be feminists” from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s empowering TED talk to sheer see-through fabrics, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s take on womenswear revolves around the unabashed beauty of being a woman. At the brands 2020 Spring/Summer show at Paris Fashion Week, she did it yet again by joining forces with artist Judy Chicago. Their six month long collaboration birthed the idea of worshipping pagan goddesses and the difficulties of being a female artist in a patriarchal art industry. While working on the idea of goddesses, they were quick to pick up on Roman goddesses, Botticelli specifically and soon the collection took a very Italian turn.

The question was: How to blend couture, Roman goddesses and femininity together? Chiuri was quick with conceptualising the designs, “It’s something which you really drape and tie, which you define with your body, which takes care of you. So it’s very couture, because in couture we don’t start with a pattern—we drape on a mannequin, we drape on our clients.” Hence, we have the pleasure to see Dior goddesses gliding down the runway in hand-made metallic fabrics, Roman sandals, twisted and tied sheer fabrics and golden moon and floral accessories. We will walk you through all the key highlights of Dior’s Spring/Summer 2020 show, brace yourselves.

Pristine whites

Nothing conveys the idea of goddesses more eloquently than the colour white and swift, easy-flowing fabrics. The designs consisted of detailed drapery as it is the foundation of Roman clothes. Long pleated skirts with a plain white shirt knotted together at the waist with a braided belt. Soft white fabric twisted at the waist with the collar of the shirt ornamented with a golden leaves-inspired neckpiece, half moon earrings, Roman sandals and veils slightly covering the face.

Twist and tye

Sheer fabric manipulated with braids and twists was big on the Dior runway. The sheer drapery portrayed the lightness of a goddess gliding down the runway. See through fabrics pulled together at the waist with braided belts and also braided hairdos and half moon earrings with pearls.

Metallic glow

For a goddess like feel the fabric that dominated the runway was handmade intricately woven metallic fabric with every strand of thread pulled together. The body hugging drapery and the breeziness of the designs sure did stand out. Draping pulled back near the side seam was definitely a key feature in every design. The glow and vibrancy of being a goddess couldn’t have been captured better.

Power pantsuits

Power pantsuits made of metallic fabrics made a bold statement on the Dior runway. Well sculpted suits with pleat detailing, tucks on trousers, delicate belts at waist and notched lapels. Also, pantsuits came with a cape because what’s a goddess without her cape? The neckline were kept open and were embellished with half moon, the symbol of female fecundity.

Golden fringes

Models walked down the Dior Spring/Summer 2020 runway in dresses made of golden fringes with a 20’s flapper dress like structure. They adorned their heads with crowned braids and wore half moon earrings with pearls.

Golden wrap arounds

Accessories played a key role in the collection, from Roman sandals to half moon earrings. What caught our eye was the wrist hugging pieces inspired by natural elements. Snakes and leaves were the main inspiration behind the wrap around bracelets. What could a pagan goddess opt for other than elements inspired by nature?

Other key features:

Chiuri’s constant effort for amplifying female ideologies and creating a sense of sisterhood across all cultures clearly breaks the boundaries of convention. What do you think about Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2020 runway collection? Comment below and let us know.

