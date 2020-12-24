Christmas 2020: Deepika Padukone, Sara to Aishwarya Rai: When celebs took outfit inspiration from Candy Canes

Red and white are the most popular Christmas colours. Since the festival is tomorrow, here's a look at all the celebrities who brought in the Christmas spirit in their own way, by sporting colours of the Candy Cane - a popular holiday sweet!

The year is finally coming to an end and the season of happiness, joy and festivities is here! Red, white and green are the most popular Christmas colours and we love decking up in these shades during the season. But it seems like we're not the only ones who try to bring on some Christmas cheer with our outfits, celebrities do too!

Take a look at the times when the hottest celebrities picked out colours of the favourite holiday sweet - Candy canes and rocked the look!



Popularly known for her love for sarees, Deepika Padukone rocked a red and white striped Sabyasachi number with a black blouse, a couple of years ago. A sleek pulled back hairdo, bold red lips and defined eyes completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

For the promotions of her film Love Aaj Kal, Sara picked out an off-shoulder red and white candy-striped mini dress that she looked flawless in. Poker-straight hair, eyeshadow that matched her outfit and a complete glam look was all Sara needed to make eyes pop.



The Queen of Cannes set hearts racing when she picked out a fabulous red and white striped strapless gown with a fit-and-flare silhouette, for the Cannes Film Festival. She elevated her glam with oversized mirror sunglasses and her hair styled into glossy flowing waves that completed her look.



Giving a twist to her look, Alia Bhatt also hopped on the bandwagon by sporting a vertical candy stripe maxi dress. Instead of the usual white and red, Alia opted for a red and baby pink striped dress with exaggerated puffy sleeves. A broad belt and stilettos completed her look.

Ahuja

Another regular at the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam Kapoor opted for a candy stripe dress at the French Riviera. Sonam rocked a dramatic Emilia Wickstead dress with sharp collars, pearl earrings and her hair pulled back making for a slick look.

We love how differently all the divas styled their candy stripe outfits and are taking notes for Christmas! What are your thoughts? Which actress' outfit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

