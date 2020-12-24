Christmas 2020: Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Elegant red dresses to take inspiration from for celebrations

This Christmas while the celebrations won't be large, you can still be part of the festive spirit and dress the part! Here are some outfits to give you last minute inspiration.

Usually, at this time of the year, we're busy playing Secret Santa with our colleagues and relatives. The pandemic has seriously dampened the spirits of the celebration this year though! While we're all holed up at home with multiple restrictions to stay safe, we can still have smaller celebrations to get into the festive spirit. And nothing spells Christmas, like dressing the part! To prep you up and give you some much-needed inspiration to dress up on Christmas, here are some red celebrity-approved looks that we're taking notes from!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If there is one shade Kareena can't get enough of, it is red. She has multiple outfits in the bold colour but one we love is this elegant satin one-shoulder number with a high-low hemline. Soft makeup and her hair styled into tousled waves completed the actress' look that is perfect for a small gathering this season.

Ananya Panday

Want to go for a sexier look? Take inspiration from Ananya Panday on how to ace it! The actress picked out a simple satin slip dress that accentuated her hourglass figure and bore a thigh-high slit. Tousled hair and berry-hued makeup completed Panday's look.



All-red is too bold a look for you? Katria Kaif picked out the perfect red dress which had floral white prints over it that made for a feminine and interesting contrast against the all red. Pull your hair up and go with soft, minimal makeup like she did to set hearts ablaze!

Sara Ali Khan

The Coolie No. 1 actress picked out a bright cherry red mini dress with bold structured shoulders and a plunging neckline for an edgy look. Styled with red stilettos and glossy waves, Sara's look is perfect for a party!



Want something more suitable for the chilly weather? Disha Patani's red dress is the perfect balance of classy and sexy, with its full sleeves and thigh-high slit. Complete the look with red lips, gold earrings and a glossy mane like hers for a statement-worthy look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi's look was all about the simplicity of keeping it minimal. We love her red bodycon dress with simple gold embroidery that she sported sans accessorises. Nude heels, old-Hollywood style curls and a fresh face has us eager to recreate this look.

Which outfit are you taking inspiration from this Christmas? Comment below and let us know.

