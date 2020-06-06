Colour Therapy: 5 times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja really rocked green ensembles!

Green isn’t really a hue that a lot of actresses and stylists opt for. But of course, the fashionista wears it and makes it look good.

Everyone has a colour wheel of colours they love and will wear and might wear. And usually green isn’t a part of people’s colour wheels, I can surely say it isn’t on mine. Occasionally I’d do olive pants or a camouflage shirt, but that’s where my green escapades stop. But when Ahuja makes such a strong case for the hue, you gotta stop and notice. She’s worn this hue at a black-tie event, with a saree and even a dress.

Here are 5 moments when she really made green outfits look like a million bucks.

Let’s start with a lighter hue of green that she sported recently in Los Angeles, California. She really did a bit of a contemporary outfit with a vintage twist. While her androgynous pantsuit and luxurious Louis Vuitton double sling fanny pack is SO on-trend, she paired the ensemble with some platforms throwing it back to the ‘00s.

Next, we have this saree from the House Of Masaba. She paired the saree with a puffy bell-sleeved blouse and silver antique jewellery. This saree could be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and the print also makes it easy for a meeting or for work too.

The third time she sported this hue in an off-shoulder body con midi that reached her mid-calf. This one was by Emilia Wickstead. She paired the midi with some strappy flats which were my favourite feature in the outfit. The ‘90s choker and top knot really sealed the deal.

This half(?) saree with a high hem is one look that I was willing to try immediately when I saw it. Sonam sported this Badaam handloom olive green saree for movie promotions for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. I don’t know about the hue yet, but this short saree vibe really needs to be tried.

Saving the best for last, she wore this emerald green satin OTT gown by Fouad Sarkis for an award show. We love the vintage look, especially the faux bob and the red lip.

We could be team green now, what about you?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: MAJOR makeup inspiration ft. Sonam Kapoor

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×