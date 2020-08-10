  1. Home
  2. fashion

Condé Nast and Myntra join hands with leading designers and announce the launch of ‘Behind the Mask’

In the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Condé Nast along with Myntra takes efforts to help the karigars of the Indian textile industry.
22158 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 01:22 pm
Condé Nast and Myntra join hands with leading designers and announce the launch of ‘Behind the Mask’Condé Nast and Myntra join hands with leading designers and announce the launch of ‘Behind the Mask’

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and while the country is still trying to recover and live with only the ‘essentials’, there are people in the industry especially the karigars aka the craftsmen that have been hit severely. The Indian textile industry is nothing without them which is why Condé Nast along with Myntra has launched a social awareness campaign that not only supports the karigars but also promotes the use of wearing a mask. 

In the campaign with Myntra, they are launching a five-episode series with a call-to-action that supports the craftsmen who are in need. These episodes ‘unmask’ and give an intimate peek into how the lives of top designers like Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta and Rahul Mishra have changed during the pandemic. You will also see a prototype of the mask that each designer will create on film using elements from the Indian art and culture. 

For all those who are wondering, how things got into being? The video series has been entirely conceptualised, scripted and shot during the pandemic. The designers’ loved ones turned filmmakers as the directors and DOPs gave them their extensive notes. 

This is also the first time two Condé Nast India titles, Vogue and GQ, have joined forces for a campaign of this scale. To produce and sell these masks, Condé Nast brought on board Myntra while they reached out to the Discovery networks to broadcast and stream the episodes. They have also joined hands with GiveIndia to ensure the profits from the sales reach the right NGOs. 

The episodes will be aired on TLC and TLC HD and streamed on Discovery+ and the Myntra App, while the masks will be exclusively available for purchase on the Myntra app from the 12th of August. 

This article is in paid partnership with Myntra.

Credits :Myntra

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement